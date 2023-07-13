Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: james spade, nbc, preview, red reddington, The Blacklist

The Blacklist Series Finale Poster; James Spader on Playing Red & More

With the series finale tonight, we have a new poster for NBC's The Blacklist and a look at James Spader discussing playing Red Reddington.

After 10 seasons, the story of James Spader's Raymond "Red" Reddington finally comes to an end (???) tonight as NBC's The Blacklist wraps up its 10-season run with a two-episode, two-hour series finale. With that in mind, we're passing along an updated preview of what's to come. Along with episode overviews, preview images, and a special look back at the series, we have the final official key art for the series finale event waiting for you below (and that's not all…):

And here's an up-close & personal interview with Spader, who discusses his ten-year run on the NBC series, his acting career, the series finale, and more – followed by our preview for the long-running series' final run:

The Blacklist 2-Part Series Finale Preview

Now, here's a look at the promo for the two-hour series finale of NBC's The Blacklist, followed by preview images & overviews for the remaining chapters that confirm what all of this has been building towards – Spader's Raymond Reddington being the final Blacklister. But just so we don't end things on such a serious note this weekend, NBC has also compiled a look at some of Red's best lines over the course of the series' run – take a look:

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 21 "Raymond Reddington #00: Part One": Under pressure from Congressman Hudson's (Toby Leonard Moore) investigation, the Task Force must try to anticipate Reddington's (James Spder) next move.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 22 "Raymond Reddington #00: Part Two": The future of the FBI's Reddington Task Force is decided.

In its landmark 10th season, NBC's The Blacklist returns as Raymond Reddington (Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before. Joining Spader for the final run are Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis & John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

