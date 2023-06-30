Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: amazon, blumhouse, horror, kevin bacon, preview

The Bondsman: Blumhouse, Kevin Bacon Team Up for Horror-Action Series

Kevin Bacon is set to star in a new horror/action series about an undead bounty hunter for Amazon & Blumhouse entitled The Bondsman.

Blumhouse and Kevin Bacon are getting together for a new series for Amazon. Titled The Bondsman, it will be a horror/action series that focuses on a bounty hunter back from the dead to get a second chance at life, even if his old bounty hunter ways now include hunting down things like demons and such. The series is created by Grainger David, who will executive produce along with Bacon, Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television and Paul Shapiro for CrimeThink. Showrunning duties fall on Carnival Row's Erik Oleson for the eight episodes. Deadline Hollywood had the news.

Blumhouse & Kevin Bacon Should Be A Good Pairing

Blumhouse teased the series with a logline: "a backwoods bounty hunter who comes back from the dead with an unexpected second chance at life, and love, and a nearly forgotten musical career — only to find that his old job now has a demonic new twist." Blumhouse and Bacon are no strangers. Last year, Bacon starred in Peacock's They/Them for the studio. He also is no stranger to TV, as he just finished a three-season run on the series City On A Hill for Showtime (which explains why I have never heard of it), Amazon's I Love Dick, and of course, memorably in my house, FOX's The Following, an underrated show that never got the respect it deserved.

Just like on the film side, Blumhouse is making a huge name for itself all over town with these modest breakout hits that are cheap and carry a name to entice viewers. Not to mention their IP series like "The Purge" and others that they are sure to start exploiting more in television/streaming territory. Production for this series will not begin until after all the various guild situations are settled.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!