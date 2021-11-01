The Book of Boba Fett: Jennifer Beals Casting, Character Confirmed

Earlier today, Disney+ and Lucasfilm released the first official trailer for their Temuera Morrison & Ming-Na Wen-starring The Book of Boba Fett (set to hit streaming screens on December 29th). The Mandalorian spinoff series finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett (Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Wen) navigating the galaxy's underworld as they make their way back to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. If you've already checked out the trailer then you know that a familiar face appeared slightly past the trailer's halfway mark. If you thought you saw The L Word star Jennifer Beals, you were absolutely correct- with Deadline Hollywood confirming that Beals has taken on the role of Twi'lek (though no other details were available).

Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Now here's a look at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett (with Beals' Twi'lek appearing starting at the one minute mark), hitting Disney+ on December 29th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Book of Boba Fett | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOJ1cw6mohw)

As most of you should know by now, the Peyton Reed-directed and Favreau-written season finale "Chapter 16: The Rescue" contained two pretty huge reveals. For these purposes, we're focusing on the surprise that came in the form of the end-credits scene. We cut to the double suns of Tatooine, slowly shifting our attention over to Jabba's Palace. The scene cuts to the inside of the palace, where we see Bib Fortuna is still livin' large- well, was still livin' large. That's because Boba Fett (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen) arrive to engage in a little "long-term house cleaning" (sparing the Twi'lek slave, though- because that's how they roll now).

As the dust settles, Boba Fett grabs a seat on Jabba the Hut's old throne in a Game of Thrones-like pimp move- with Fennec Shand by his side to let viewers know things are a little different now on Tatooine. And then the money shot. We get the title card, "The Book of Boba Fett" – along with the heads-up that it's coming in December 2021. It appears The Book of Boba Fett will join Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic in the same shared "Mandalorian" timeline. Favreau and Filoni will executive produce and oversee all four series (think Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige), with the series set to "culminate in a climactic story event." Think of it as the "Star Wars" universe's answer to Avengers: Endgame.