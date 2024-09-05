Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: netflix, The Boroughs, the duffer brothers

The Boroughs: Stranger Things Creators Announce Netflix Series Cast

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (Stranger Things) have announced the main cast for their upcoming Netflix series, The Boroughs.

The Boroughs will be the follow-up for Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer at Netflix, following the runaway success of Stranger Things, and the main cast was announced this afternoon. Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman have all joined the show. Ben Taylor has also signed on to executive produce and direct several episodes of the show. The castings were reported on by THR. Jeffery Addiss and Will Matthews are executive producing The Boroughs with Matt and Ross Duffer and Hilary Leavitt of Upside Down Pictures, along with Taylor. Nothing really is known about the show besides the short synopsis: "In a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have — time." Sounds like Stranger Things but older!

The Boroughs: Another Hit For Netflix? Or Another Flameout?

Netflix made sure that after the phenomenon that Stranger Things became, The Duffer Brothers were going nowhere. They signed them to a huge overall deal, and The Boroughs is one of the first shows to come from that. Another show, titled Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, has also been ordered as a series. Stranger Things is currently in production on its final season, with no known time frame for its release. Maybe we will find something at Netflix Geeked Week 2024 in a couple of weeks. The stage play based on the show is coming to Broadway in 2025 after a successful run in London.

One has to wonder if The Duffer Brothers can strike it big more than once. I like Stranger Things as much as anyone else, but even I can recognize its shortcomings and limitations in storytelling. From that logline above, The Boroughs does not seem to be outside of that comfort zone. We shall see, I guess. Hopefully, I am wrong, and The Duffers are not the latest in a long string of one-hit wonders, especially at Netflix. What a one-hit, though, am I right?

