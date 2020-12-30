The Boys 2021 "C*ntdown" Killed Our Corn Flakes Craving; Fan Art Love

At this point, the righteously lousy year that is 2020 is now down to only a matter of 30 hours or so which means we need to get caught up on Amazon Prime's The Boys "C*ntdown" to 2021 after a brief pause to check in with series showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke. So far, we've gotten some bonus looks at the "whale impaled by speedboat" scene, a double-dose look at some "mind-blowing" moments, a lesson in Japanese, a ten-foot fake penis at rest, illustrated WhatsApp and Giphy stickers, holiday greetings from The Seven and Butcher's crew, and a door-knockin' new blooper. Today, we have a double dose of goodness as we slide into New Year's Eve.

First up, viewers are treated to another look at just how much Homelander (Antony Starr) loves milk- and there go our plans for a big bowl of Frosted Flakes for the rest of the week. Following that, an appreciation gallery of some of the best fan art they've received all year (and while they're all amazing, the Homelander art from Eli Hyder was a personal favorite):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Boys (@theboystv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Boys (@theboystv)

Kripke and writer Craig Rosenberg are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.