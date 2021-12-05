The Boys: Diabolical – Amazon Announces 8-Episode Animated Spinoff

As if there wasn't already enough excitement building for Amazon and showrunner/executive producer Eric Kripke's upcoming third season of their adaptation of The Boys, a series order was given not too long ago for a spinoff set at a Vought-sanctioned university for supes. But it's clear that two series just aren't enough you "sick f**ks" out there because "The Boys" universe is about to welcome a new addition to the streaming family. On Sunday at CCXP Brazil Comic Con, Amazon's Prime Video announced The Boys: Diabolical, an eight-episode animated anthology series set to tell tales from the show's universe that should answer viewers' questions- and most likely raise a few, too. Set to premiere in 2022, an announcement video revealed just some of the big time creative names behind the project, including Awkwafina, Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, and more

"We're almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, 'Diabolical.' We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there's no rules. They blew the doors off it," Kripke said when announcing the new spinoff. Now here's a look at Karl Urban aka Butcher making The Boys: Diabolical all official-like in the following video, which also includes more details on the creative team behind the 8-episode project:

Amazon's animated "The Boys" spinoff Diabolical is executive produced by Kripke, Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. Diabolical is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures. The animated anthology is set to premiere sometime in 2022.