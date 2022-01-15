The Boys: Diabolical Gets Fanimation Week Spotlight This Tuesday

A little less than a month before the start of the new year, fans of Amazon and showrunner/executive producer Eric Kripke's The Boys learned that a new addition to the franchise family was on the way. Joining the previously-announced spinoff set at a Vought-sanctioned university for supes, Amazon's Prime Video announced that the eight-episode animated anthology series The Boys: Diabolical would also be hitting this year. Set to tell tales from the show's universe that should answer viewers' questions (and most likely raise a few, too), an announcement video revealed some of the big-time creative names behind the project, including Awkwafina, Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, and more. And now it looks like we're about to learn a lot more about it on "Diabolical Tuesday" (Tuesday, January 18) when Amazon's Famnimation Week celebration turns the spotlight on the eagerly-anticipated project.

"We're almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, 'Diabolical.' We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there's no rules. They blew the doors off it," Kripke said when news of the series was first announced in December 2021. Now here's a look at Karl Urban aka Butcher making The Boys: Diabolical all official-like in the following video, which also includes more details on the creative team behind the 8-episode project:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boys Presents: Diabolical – Title Reveal | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bLsJSIzpWnM)

Amazon's animated "The Boys" spinoff Diabolical is executive produced by Kripke, Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. Diabolical is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures. The animated anthology is set to premiere sometime in 2022.