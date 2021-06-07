The Boys FYC Event Recap: Planet Vought Delivers Super Subversive Fun

Amazon Prime's The Boys FYC event in Hollywood was an experience I was not expecting. I wasn't sure what to expect as details on the ticket were sparse, to say the least, but this exceeded anything I could have dreamed of. The event was an outdoor atmospheric drive-through experience, though it was far more interesting than driving through a typical fast food joint or some Hollywood sets.

When you first pull in, you're greeted by a team of super-friendly Planet Vought employees, who give you a menu and "strongly advise" you to order the "Supe-Aid" drink with your meal. It's really just lemonade, but since this is Vought, I wonder how it could be "super"… After ordering and watching the new video for Starlight's (Erin Moriarty) single Never Truly Vanish, your car is directed to tune the radio to their Planet Vought station and pull forward into an area with video screens. A welcome video from Homelander (Antony Starr) himself is rudely interrupted by that Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) punk, who makes clear his disdain for both Vought and supes, is no doubt behind the explosions and smoke that send all the very nice Planet Vought employees panicking and running for cover.

After all that, the doors slide open inviting you into the main event: what was once the magnificent brand new Planet Vought is now a smoldering pile of charred rubble and destruction that more resembles the set for The Day After Tomorrow than it does a restaurant. The radio is blaring Billy Joel's "We didn't start the fire" as you drive past all the burnt wreckage, and honestly if that' doesn't say "2021 mood", I'm not sure what does. Regardless, after a photo op, you're instructed to park and your food is brought out along with a Vought magazine that's decidedly subversive if you start with the back cover. And if you ordered the supe-aid, the waiter slips you a little extra "supe aid" of your own: a vial of Compound V.

All in all, it's a fun (and delicious) dining event and ambiance experience that's on the same tier as theme parks' immersive attractions. Plus, for fans of the show, being slipped a vile of Compound V by a tweaked-out janitor who says you look like Starlight is beyond cool. Plus, there were balloon artists on hand and I got a balloon Starlight! How Vought is that? Now here's a look at my first-person perspective on what the experience was like:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Boys FYC Event: My Time at Planet Vought (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrWFsmEr-i0)

And here's an overall look at the weekend event, followed by some additional images that give you a much better sense of just how immersive the experience was:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Amazon Prime Video's The Boys Presents… Planet Vought! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juxxuRmfRa4)

Be sure to check out both seasons of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, with production on the third season currently underway.

