The Boys, Gravity Falls, Bosch, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Crunchyroll's Demon Slayer, Netflix's A Man in Full, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Disney/Alex Hirsch's Gravity Falls, BBC's Doctor Who, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, FX's Reservation Dogs, DC Studios' Superman, Prime Video's The Boys, Michael Connelly's Harry Bosch & Denis Lehane's PI Patrick Kenzie, AMC's Orphan Black: Echoes, NBC's Law & Order, TBS's AEW Collision, Rob McElhenney, Chase Utley & Bryce Harper; The X-Files/David Duchovny, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, June 10, 2024:

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 "Smile" Review: Why (Not) So Serious?

A Man in Full: Josh Pais on Contrasting Jeff Daniels's Approach & More

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Ep. 5 Draws Serious Blood: Review

More Gravity Falls? Disney Confirms "Conversations" with Alex Hirsch

Doctor Who: "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" Images Add to The Mystery

My Hero Academia S07E05 "Let You Down" Review: Game-Changing Swerve

Reservation Dogs: Krista Perry on Athlete/Stunt Coordinator Journey

Superman Cast, Producers, James Gunn Enjoy Post-Filming Downtime

The Boys Season 4: Jeffrey Dean Morgan In All His [REDACTED] Glory

When Harry Bosch Teamed-Up with "Gone, Baby, Gone" PI Patrick Kenzie

Orphan Black: Echoes Teaser: Lucy Fights to Control Her Future

Law & Order: Josh Pais Reflects on His Franchise History & Future

The Boys S04: The Deep Gets Deep, Homelander on Ice & Vought History

AEW Collision Exposes Rotten Heart and Soul of Company

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Gets Chase Utley & Bryce Harper (VIDEO)

The X-Files: David Duchovny Comments on Ryan Coogler Series Reboot

Doctor Who: Let's Discuss Richard E. Grant's "Lost" Doctor in "Rogue"

Doctor Who, Homelander/Trump, SNL, TUA & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

