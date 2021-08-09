The Boys Has a Friend in James Gunn, "Bats**t Crazy" The Suicide Squad

Even with production rolling along on what's sounding more and more like an epic third season of Amazon Prime's The Boys (along with some choice Season 3 easter eggs courtesy of Vought, but more on that in a minute), that doesn't mean showrunner/EP Eric Kripke doesn't have a minute or two to pop his head up and show his appreciation for another practitioner in "batshit crazy Superhero stories." Kripke took to Twitter on Sunday evening to throw some love and support James Gunn's way for weekend-debuting The Suicide Squad, which he wants fans to know is a perfect fit for those who enjoy The Boys (so much so that he screened it twice).

"If you love ["The Boys"], you'll love ["The Suicide Squad"]. I've watched twice already. Bravo [James Gunn]. I like to think we're blazing a trail in the subgenre of 'batshit crazy Superhero stories'," Kripke wrote in his tweet, along with images of Task Force X and The Seven:

If it's the seventh of the month, then it's time for Vought International to buy some equal time to offer their side of things. And as we learned last month, the global powerhouse is doing it via the Vought News Network's (VNN) "Seven on 7" segment hosted by Matthew Edison's VNN anchor Cameron Coleman. Here's what we learned:

Supersonic's (Miles Gaston Villanueva) sudden rising star is spotlighted, as is the ex-Drummer Boy's personal past with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Speaking of Starlight, fans are apparently concerned that she's burning the candles at both ends and there's push back on "fake news" about her being exhausted (rumors leaked by Vought?). The Deep (Chace Crawford) has come out with serious allegations against the Chuch of the Collective, with Goran Višnjić's church leader Alastair Adana still missing in action. Giancarlo Esposito's Stan Edgar offers an audio statement addressing Vought stopping the production of Compound V until further studies are done (hmmm…).

A group of Homelander (Antony Starr) devotees formed a human chain to symbolically block "super-terrorists" from entering the United States. It did not go well. Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) was sent as a representative of Vought to the opening of one of the company's LGBTQ teen centers (which we're assuming will have ulterior motives). And finally, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) held a press conference to announce he is officially out of retirement and rejoining The Seven. He's also prepping a return race, but no one knows who his mysterious opponent will be. Oh, and we get an ad for Vought's Global Wellness Center (website here but not yet live), which we have a feeling will play a major role in what's to come. Here's a look at the full episode, with a ton of clues to pick through before the third season:

Heading into the third season, viewers can look forward to seeing Laurie Holden (The Walking Dead, The Americans) in the recurring role of supe Crimson Countess, along with Sean Patrick Flannery (The Boondock Saints), Nick Wechsler (Revenge), and Miles Gaston Villanueva (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) as three original supes characters. Villaneuva plays Supersonic, rumored to possibly have a personal connection with Starlight (Erin Moriarty). Flannery will play the weapon expert-sounding Gunpowder, while Wechsler will be taking on the role of Blue Hawk.

