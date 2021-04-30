The Boys: Jack Quaid BDay Cake Smash Exposes Riverboat Gambler Side?

After checking in with showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke and Amazon Prime's The Boys star Laz Alonso (aka Mother's Milk) for some intel on how things were going with the third season (definitely worth checking out here), we're taking a trip back to Alonso's co-star Jack Quaid's birthday week- courtesy of the actor himself. Taking to social media, Quaid shared a look at how the team handled giving him his birthday cake on set. Yup, as Quaid puts it, "THEY SMASHED MY FACE INTO THE GODDAMN CAKE!". Now, this is where we have to take what could be an unpopular stance. We're not big fans of the face-in-cake move- whether it's a birthday, wedding, or whatever. It's too messy, it can too easily escalate, and it's almost always a waste of some really good cake. That said, Quaid actually made it look fashionable. First thought? Goatee. Second thought? Riverboat gambler. And now we can't get that out of our heads- as you're about to see.

Here's a look at Quaid's Instagram post from earlier today, where he also thanks the show's cast and crew for a great (and COVID-safe) birthday week that this time involved "something sticky" that wasn't of the blood persuasion:

Kripke and Craig Rosenberg (director of S03E01 "Payback") are also working on a pilot (expected to get a series order soon) for a spinoff series based on a Vought-sponsored college for the best of the best supes-wise. Though still in development with casting underway (see below), Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones) and Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters), and Reina Hardesty (Brockmire) have been cast as young Supes attending America's only college exclusively for those with special powers (run by Vought International, of course). The series will explore the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test- competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce