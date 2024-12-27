Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jack Quaid, prime video, the boys

The Boys: Jack Quaid on Series Ending; Season 5 "Crazy," "Very Messy"

The Boys star Jack Quaid on the series ending and final season expectations: "I just keep thinking a lot of us are probably gonna die."

With filming underway on the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, Kripke and the cast have gotten off to an early start in terms of getting fans back in the loop on things (more on that in a minute). Now, we're getting a chance to hear from Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell) about the final season – specifically, if he believes that five seasons is the right number to wrap on. In addition, Quaid shares his thoughts on what fans can expect – and it sounds downright bloody.

"I think it's good that we end with season five because we're ending on our own terms. It's not like someone canceled us and we're trying to quickly make a season that feels final. This was always the showrunner's intention to end with five seasons, and I've actually known that for a little bit and tried to keep my mouth shut about it [Laughs]. But there's something great about an ending that's intentional, and 'The Boys' season five is gonna be crazy," Quaid shared during a profile interview with The Hollywood Reporter – before getting to an ominous tease. "It's gonna be very messy. I don't know; I just keep thinking a lot of us are probably gonna die. It's just going to be insane, and I'm excited to see what that entails," he added.

Here's a look back at Kripke's Instagram post announcing the first day of filming was underway and revealing intel on the first episode of the final season: Episode 501: "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite" (written by Paul Grellong and directed by Phil Sgriccia).

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

