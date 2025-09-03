Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, the boys, the boys: vought rising

The Boys: Jensen Ackles on "Vought Rising" & Supernatural Reunion

Jensen Ackles offers new insights into "Vought Rising" and reuniting with Supernatural co-stars Jared Padalecki & Misha Collins for The Boys.

Article Summary Jensen Ackles discusses portraying Soldier Boy in both The Boys and the prequel Vought Rising.

Ackles explains how Soldier Boy’s past in Vought Rising differs from his tough persona in The Boys.

Aya Cash and Ackles share that Vought Rising feels familiar yet fresh due to new cast and relationships.

The Boys Season 5 features a Supernatural "reunion" with Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins.

During a wide-ranging interview with Variety that went live on Wednesday night, Jensen Ackles covered a wide range of topics regarding his professional career, including deep dives into Prime Video's Countdown and CBS's Tracker. Of course, you can't cover all of the things that Ackles has going on and not touch on his run as Soldier Boy in the upcoming fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys and in Showrunner Paul Grellong's upcoming Ackles and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront)-starring prequel series The Boys: Vought Rising. In the following highlights, Ackles discusses the similarities and differences between the versions of Soldier Boy he plays in both series, an interesting observation he and Cash made about working on "Vought Rising" after The Boys, and what it was like reuniting with Supernatural co-stars and friends Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins on the set of The Boys for the final run.

Ackles Compares Soldier Boy in "The Boys" and in "The Boys: Vought Rising": "Obviously, they're the same guy, but certainly there's a lot of life that Soldier Boy has lived when we see him in 'The Boys' and when we see him in Season 5 — how he's relating to people, the things that are important to him, the things that he's willing to just slough off, his idea of the life he wants to lead. And then going back 70-odd years to see him when he was really starting to get going, I'm able now to deal with the struggles that made him who he became, and you start to see him before he has necessarily the swagger and the gravitas and the life lived of 75 years of being the top dog.

["Vought Rising"] predates all that, so I think I'm trying to show a little bit more of an early version of it — not necessarily an innocence to it, but there's certainly scenes, relationships and character traits that predate how we see him in modern day, and that's fun to play with. Now, that's not to say he's going to be a completely different character and he's not going to be the tough guy that I think we know and love. That's there, and we'll get there quickly, but it is fun to show the origin of how this guy became who he is, and what were the little tricks and little ticks that crafted him into where we see him now."

Ackles & Cash: "The Boys: Vought Rising" Feeling "Familiar, But Feels Unfamiliar Too": "It's funny — Aya [Cash] and I were talking and working together the other day. It's weird coming into a show almost feeling like you're coming back to a show, because you're playing the same character, but it's a totally different show. There's all new actors that you're working with, all new characters, and all new relationships that you're developing as that character, and she was like, 'It's like coming home, and you've sold the house and there's a new family living there. This feels familiar, but feels very unfamiliar too.' So we're still trying to find our footing. I'm glad we have each other, and everybody that we're working with has been super great.

Ackles on His Dynamic with Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins While Filming "The Boys": "Look, we're going to have fun no matter what venue we're operating in. Obviously, we spent many, many, many years together in front of the camera. We've spent many years — and continue to — behind the camera and at events and convention centers, so there's a relatability between all of us that exists that's far greater than just our characters. So I feel like you can stick us in anywhere and we all get along and we all know how to operate, whether we're playing a new character, an old character, or ourselves. There's just a camaraderie there that you get when you've spent 20 years together."

Along with Ackles and Cash, the spinoff prequel also stars Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Mason Dye (Stranger Things), and KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2). Here's a look at a screencap of Grellong's Instagram Stories, followed by his IG post confirming the start of production on the prequel spinoff series:

