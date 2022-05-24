The Boys: Kripke In No Spinoff Rush But Has "A Couple More Scripts"

It's not like it's a topic that has been brought up to showrunner & EP Eric Kripke in the past. And in a way, it's funny that Kripke is still getting asked about it considering the animated anthology series The Boys: Diabolical recently dropped and production is underway on a live-action series set in & around a college for supes. But when you're a series as popular as Amazon's The Boys, with as big of a creative sandbox to play in as it offers, you're going to get asked about spinoffs. And guess what? Kripke and the team are already a couple of steps ahead of you… but they're also not looking to rush things. "We have a couple more scripts [for shows] that we're in various stages of talking about," Kripke revealed during an interview with EW. "I don't think we're going to rush it. I think we want to build it slowly."

When it comes to deciding what the best way to move forward with expanding the universe is, Kripke makes it clear that they're taking it one spinoff at a time. "If the college show works, then maybe there's appetite for more [spin-offs]. But I think we're in no rush because this only works if each show is totally different than the other, and we maintain the same level of quality as 'The Boys,'" Kripke explained. "Otherwise, it's sort of like, what's the point of doing it? We're trying really hard to not be scum f*** sellouts. We're trying really hard to make sure that each show or each idea would be something we just want to do on our own anyway, whether 'The Boys' was connected to it or not."

Stemming from showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, the spinoff is set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), with the irreverent, R-rated show exploring the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. After some major casting shifts, the series stars Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios are set to produce, with Fazekas and Butters serving as showrunners and executive producers. The Boys creator Kripke will executive produce via Kripke Enterprises along with The Boys executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver of Point Grey Pictures, Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr. Erica Rosbe and Zak Schwartz are co-executive producers. Loreli Alanís will serve as executive in charge on behalf of Point Grey Pictures.