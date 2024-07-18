Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, prime video, season 4, the boys

The Boys: New Key Art Posters Are Warning Sign to The World (SPOILERS)

Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys released new key art posters that should have the world worried about the final season.

So now that the fourth season finale of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys (directed by Kripke and written by Jessica Chou & David Reed) has hit our screens, where do things stand with the escalating war between Homelander (Antony Starr) and Butcher (Karl Urban)? Well, we're not going to say because it's only been seven hours (at the time of this writing) since the episode started streaming – but that didn't keep Prime Video from releasing new key art with the hashtag #TheBoysFinale that tells us everything that we need to know about the overarching storyline heading into the fifth and final season. With that in mind – and without offering details – we're still throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer because… yeah. It's that big…

We think the following image makes it pretty clear where things stand heading into the final run…

And here's a look at the Instagram post showing the impact that the scenario you see above will have on the world:

The Boys; Eric Kripke on Having Some MCU Fun During Episode 5

During Vought's big V52 event, fans of Homelander were treated to a look at what's in store for the Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU) up through… Phase 19?!? Yup, you read that right. There was even a very details graphic showing the films comprising Phases 7-10 along with their logos – from The Seven Reborn to Teenage Kix: Sex-Ed. By this point, we think it's pretty clear which certain "marvelous" film and series universe is being satirized. Shortly after posting a high-res version of the V52 slide on social media, Kripke was asked during an interview if he had gotten any feedback from the folks at Marvel Studios – good, bad, or anything in between

"I heard very casually and in passing that Marvel executives watch and like the show. But I haven't been given any names or anyone — just someone mentioned it to me in passing. I think it's done in good fun. Like I've said, I watch all the Marvel movies. I dig them. It's just the sheer amount of content is worth having a little fun with," Kripke shared during an interview with Variety. As for what will eventually happen to those projects, Kripke envisions it being similar to the fate met by many projects here in the real world as studios tried to self-correct some bad streaming business moves. "Well, let's be honest. At least half of them will be canceled for the write-off, and then a bunch will go on Vought+ [Vought's in-universe streaming service], and then a very few will hit the theater. It just seems to be how the business is these days," Kripke added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!