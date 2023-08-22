Posted in: Amazon Studios, Opinion, Preview, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: amazon, desantis, Homelander, opinion, prime video, ron desantis, the boys

The Boys: Ron DeSantis Gives Off "Homelander Losing It" Vibes (VIDEO)

Even The Boys EP/Showrunner Eric Kripke couldn't help but appreciate the nervous similarities between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & Homelander.

With the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes raging on, we haven't been hearing as much from The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke as we would like to. Aside from always being a wealth of information when it comes to updates & teases for Amazon's Prime Video series, Kripke is a joy to cover because he's open, honest & blunt when it comes to sharing his thoughts on a wide variety of topics. But sometimes, a little goes a long way – in this case, the act of a repost can be a show of appreciation. But an appreciation of what? Why, an appreciation for a keen observation that many have made on social media about a disturbing similarity between Florida Governor, 2024 GOP POTUS Candidate & Donald Trump punching bag Ron DeSantis and the leader of The Seven, Homelander (Antony Starr).

So you know how Homelander's facial ticks have gotten much more prominent over the course of three seasons – as his sanity slipped further and further away? Well, it appears that DeSantis has been sporting those same ticks more and more over the campaign trail – as his chances of becoming President slip further and further away. Thankfully, DeSantis doesn't have any real power beyond the borders of Florida. Sorry, Florida. Better DeSantis be one state's problem than the world's problem. Here's a look at the video posted by reporter & host Matt Binder sharing the uncanny similarities that Kripke reposted out of what we're assuming was an appreciation of just how much the clip drove the point home. But maybe we've got this all wrong, and DeSantis is in the middle of "method rehearsing" a really impressive Homelander cosplay in time for Fanboy Expo Orlando next month? If that's the case? Bravo!

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In July 2022, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

