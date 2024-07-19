Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, prime video, season 4, the boys

The Boys Season 5 in 2026; Urban, JDM BTS; Creation Confirms "Salute"

The Boys star Karl Urban confirmed Season 5 for 2026 with some Jeffrey Dean Morgan BTS images; Creation Ent. has a special event in October.

Unless you're a big fan of Homelander's (Antony Starr) – in which case, you probably need some very deep and intense therapy – there weren't a ton of "silver linings" to take from the fourth season finale of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys. Trust us. We feel your pain. That's why we're not too thrilled to pile on some additional not-so-great news. While there have been rumblings about when the show would return for its fifth and final run, Urban put the word out in an Instagram post that it would be "2 years," meaning 2026. Yeah. While you take some time to process that, we have some good news for fans in and around the New Jersey area. Creation Entertainment announced that "A Salute to 'The Boys'" fan event would be taking place from October 26th to 27th. While the lineup and details are still pending, if it's like previous Creation Entertainment events, we might be looking at a pretty impressive lineup.

Working with the illustrious [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] was the best part of my day every day. That's all [The Boys] for now folks

See you in …2 years (wish it was sooner) for the final season on [Prime Video]🤘🏽⚡️⚡️," wrote Urban as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included behind-the-scenes images of the two:

A look at one of our newest events 😉 So new, it isn't even on our site yet! More details to come soon! Creation Entertainment presents a Salute to #TheBoys, coming to New Jersey October 26-27, 2024. pic.twitter.com/5zRiJtPsl8 — Creation Entertainment (@CreationEnt) July 19, 2024 Show Full Tweet

As you can see from the tweet/x above, the event is so new that it wasn't even up on Creation Entertainment's website yet when they confirmed the fan event on social media – with more details to come:

The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late. The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes—who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods—abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Intent on stopping the corrupt superheroes, The Boys, a group of vigilantes, continue their heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought—the multibillion-dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets. It's the seemingly powerless against the super powerful.

Prime Video's The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

