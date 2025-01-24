Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, the boys

The Boys: Sterling K. Brown Explains Why He Passed on Series Role

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us, Paradise) shared he was offered a role in Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys - and why he had to pass on it.

With production officially underway on the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, most of our updates moving forward are pretty much focusing on what the future has to hold. But thanks to an interview that Variety had with Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), we're getting some insight into what could've been. During the profile conversation in support of his upcoming political thriller series, Hulu's Paradise, Brown shared that he had to turn down a role in the Prime Video series, which would've seen Brown reuniting with the Supernatural creator.

"I think it was a bad guy [role] because it was very tempting," Brown revealed – before noting what the biggest obstacle was to him signing the deal. "But a full-season arc, they are in Toronto — it's tough. Listen, these are Champagne problems I'm talking about here! But because I'm blessed enough to already have certain things in place, I get a chance to be a bit more choosy." We've got no complaints about the past four seasons when it comes to the cast and characters – but seeing Brown having a verbal face-off with Butcher (Karl Urban) and/or Homelander (Antony Starr) would've been pretty sweet.

Here's a look back at Kripke's Instagram post announcing the first day of filming was underway and revealing intel on the first episode of the final season: Episode 501: "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite" (written by Paul Grellong and directed by Phil Sgriccia).

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!