Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, the boys

The Boys Team Remembers Soldier Boy's "Solid Gold" Musical History

The Boys' Eric Kripke, Christopher Lennertz, and Paul Grellong took to social media to honor Soldier Boy's (Jensen Ackles) "Solid Gold" Season 3 musical performance.

Earlier this week, we offered some thoughts on what the trailer for the final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys could be telling us about the role that Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy will play in the final face-off between his son, Homelander (Antony Starr), and Butcher (Karl Urban). But for this go-around, we're having a little fun looking back on Soldier Boy's pop culture past – and the third season of the popular series. If you're a fan, then you know that Soldier Boy appeared on an episode of the cheesily great '80s music, variety & competition series Solid Gold. In fact, Vought's "OG Supe" appeared alongside a stellar lineup that included Marilyn McCoo, Kim Carnes, The Oak Ridge Boys, Waylan Flowers & Madame, and… of course… The Solid Gold Dancers! But none of them could top the greatness that was Soldier Boy performing a cover of Blondie's "Rapture" just before his "final mission," posthumously winning the Vrammy Award for Best Special Guest Performance.

Well, Kripke, Composer Christopher Lennertz, and Writer/EP Paul Grellong (who is also the showrunner on the Ackles and Aya Cash-starring prequel The Boys: Vought Rising) made sure folks remembered Soldier Boy's musical impact earlier today. Here's a look at what they had to share, followed by a look at Soldier Boy's "golden" performance:

The Boys Season 5 Trailer: Soldier Boy, Padalecki/Collins & More

In the official teaser, we heard the words, "A reckoning is coming," spoken as Homelander stood before a frozen Soldier Boy, although it's tough to say if those words were directly tied to that moment. Now, we're learning that as he attempts to achieve immortality, Homelander wants his dear old dad along for the ride. That fits with Kripke's previous comments that their father-son dynamic would be a significant factor this season. What we're not buying into is the idea that Soldier Boy will buy into what Homelander's planning. Does he see his son as a means to an end – in this case, killing Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) for betraying him? Yes, but seeing Homelander positioning himself as an actual kind of god takes things to a whole other level. By the way, the exchange between Soldier Boy and Homelander about why he woke him up was twisted genius.

Here, we get a brief tease of a Soldier Boy-Homelander stand-off, when Soldier Boy learns for the first time that Butcher has powers – before he eats an automobile, courtesy of Butcher:

Looks like someone might be getting a history lesson…

In the previous teaser, we saw Soldier Boy behind Jared Padalecki's character before it cut to the scene with Homelander and Soldier Boy together. Later, we see Padalecki's character in what appears to be some kind of supersuit in the middle of a very gory scene. During Fan Expo Boston (as reported by Collider) in August, Padalecki teased this about his character's connection to Soldier Boy: "I'll say this much — my character is very excited to meet Soldier Boy." In the segment we saw in the trailer, we're getting another look at a shocked Padalecki, with Misha Collins in the mix this time. It's clear that Soldier Boy isn't too thrilled with Collins; the suit Collins is wearing suggests he might be tied into the whole god/religion run that Homelander is on – maybe something that Soldier Boy can't but into.

We've seen all too well what can happen when Soldier Boy unleashes his power. Look no further than how close he came to putting down Homelander for good. So it's interesting to see who he's unleashing on here. Unless we're victims of slick editing, it seems Butcher and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) are shocked by what they're seeing, but not necessarily afraid. Of course, Butcher is on a don't-give-a-fuck run, so that might explain it (Frenchie does seem a bit more "anxious" about the situation).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!