The Boys: Valorie Curry Eyes Grim Fate for Firecracker in Final Season

The Boys star Valorie Curry discusses the fate that she hopes awaits Firecracker during the final season of the Prime Video series and more.

Valorie Curry, one of the newest cast members of The Boys in season four, can't wait for her character to get her comeuppance. Unless you've been living under a rock, the lesbian actress, and this couldn't be stressed enough given the malaise of the Internet, isn't like her conservative firebrand character Misty Tucker Gray, aka Firecracker. While Curry begrudgingly admits that there are aspects of the character she shares empathy with, she spoke with The Hollywood Reporter at San Diego Comic-Con about the fate she hopes meets her character on the Prime Video series' final season, set to release in 2026.

Why Valorie Curry Hopes Her Character Firecracker in The Boys "Dies"

"I hope she dies. She has it coming from many people. She's awful. She's horrible. I hope she dies. I hope it's not because of the meds because that seems too easy," Curry said. "It should be Sage (Susan Heyward), right? It should be Sage, and then she should survive and have a spinoff. I hope she dies." Firecracker, which was an original creation for the Prime Video series not in the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book, is a supe with spark-generating abilities who hosts a podcast and is elevated to The Seven. It's revealed she has a past with Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarity), back to their pageant days. We find out Starlight's got a bit of a competitive edge in her younger years, and it didn't matter who got in her way. As a result, Firecracker held on to her bitterness, and she capitalized on the opportunity when Starlight left The Seven publicly to be part of the anti-Vought resistance movement. At the start of season four, Annie renounced her superhero persona, trying to fight the company that granted her powers as her civilian self.

"It sounds so gross to say, but I really connected with her right off the bat," Curry told THR in a previous interview, explaining she's happy to play someone she finds so abhorrent and who's "so vocally anti-trans and homophobic" because "it should be somebody from the community who's getting to make a clown out of her. So there isn't any ambiguity." The actress revealed that the outlandish things Firecracker says throughout the season are quotes from real politicians pulled by creator Eric Kripke. Late in the season, Firecracker makes herself useful to help fulfill Homelander's (Antony Starr)…needs from the void Madelyn Stillwell (Elizabeth Shue) left behind when he killed her.

In season four, Misty and Jessica "Sage" Bradley, aka Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), are the new additions to The Seven, with the latter predominantly orchestrating a plot to allow Homelander to get supe-friendly leadership after President-Elect Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) is framed for the murder of Vice President-Elect Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who was killed by now-supe Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who developed the similar tentacle abilities like her daughter, Zoe (Olivia Morandin) in the season finale.

