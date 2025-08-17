Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Jensen Ackles, the boys, vought rising

The Boys: Vought Rising Filming Underway; Episode 1 Title Revealed

Showrunner Paul Grellong announced that filming on The Boys: Vought Rising is now underway and shared the title of the first episode.

We had been hearing rumblings over the past few months that production on Prime Video and Showrunner Paul Grellong's Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Clara Vought, aka Stormfront)-starring The Boys: Vought Rising would be getting underway in August. Once we got a chance to check out Ackles's Soldier Boy, Mason Dye's Bombsight, Elizabeth Posey's Private Angel, and Will Hochman's Torpedo in their old-school supes costumes, we had a feeling that a big announcement was coming soon. Well, that day would be today, with Grellong posting a look at the cover page to the script for Episode 101: "Red Scare" (written by Grellong and directed by Sam Miller).

Along with Ackles and Cash, the spinoff prequel also stars Will Hochman (Blue Bloods), Elizabeth Posey (Euphoria), Jorden Myrie (Bridgerton), Nicolò Pasetti (Industry), Ricky Staffieri (The Bear), Brian J. Smith (Sense8), Mason Dye (Stranger Things) and KiKi Layne (The Old Guard 2). Here's a look at a screencap of Grellong's Instagram Stories, followed by his IG post confirming the start of production on the prequel spinoff series:

The Boys Spinoff "Coming-of-Age Story" for Soldier Boy: Jensen Ackles

Previously, Ackles touched on what differentiates the prequel series from the flagship series and what he's looking forward to from it during "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead: Creation Novi, Michigan" from Creation Entertainment. Noting that the series will be looking at Vought through a "different lens" because it focuses on the "genesis" of it all, Ackles explained how the spinoff will be a kind of "coming-of-age story" for Soldier Boy in that it's about him developing an understanding of himself and his role in things. Referencing Soldier Boy's exchange with Butcher (Karl Urban) in Season 3 about their fathers, Ackles added that the series will have a "different flavor" as it builds upon aspects of Soldier Boy's past that we know and the insecurities that he's developed. Yes, Ackles even uses the word "vulnerability." Okay, we're sold.

Here's a look at what Ackles had to share about what the upcoming spinoff has in store for Soldier Boy (and once again, huge thanks to Fangasm for being kind enough to share the clip):

Speaking with Collider for an extended interview in June regarding his career supporting his new Prime Video series Countdown, Ackles shared that he is excited to examine how Soldier Boy was in his own time and not time-displaced as we've seen him for most of The Boys. "I'm excited to explore what that world looks like and feels like and sounds like, and see how those characters come to life in that setting," Ackles shared. "I've been playing Soldier Boy in modern day, but I've been playing him like he's kind of an old guy. He's a grandpa from back in the day, so it'll be interesting to now play him with contemporaries." Of course, just because it's a 50s-set prequel doesn't mean it's going to lack in that The Boys "uniqueness" when it comes to storytelling: "It may be like an odd explanation of how we've ended up where we are."

