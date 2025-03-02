Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: peacock, the burbs

The 'Burbs: Osment, Cyler & More Set as Peacock TV Series Guest Stars

Haley Joel Osment, RJ Cyler, and Justin Kirk are among those who will join the Keke Palmer-starring Peacock series The 'Burbs as guest stars.

The neighborhood is about to get a little more crowded with the Peacock TV series The 'Burbs. Joining the Keke Palmer-starred series in guest-starring roles are Haley Joel Osment, RJ Cyler, Justin Kirk, Kyrie McAlpin, Danielle Kennedy, and Randy Oglesby. The ensemble cast includes Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwalker. The Celeste Hughey-created series is based on the Joe Dante 1989 dark comedy of the same name from Dana Olsen that starred Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern, and Carrie Fisher. The Peacock series logline reads, "Set in present-day suburbia, 'The 'Burbs' follows a young couple (Palmer, Whitehall) who have reluctantly relocated to the husband's childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street, bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood."

The 'Burbs Production Details

Osment, who also starred in The Sixth Sense (1999), has also appeared on Fox's Family Guy, Shout! Studios' Drugstore June, and will be in the Netflix spinoff series Wednesday. Cyler, who also starred in Searchlight Pictures' Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015) and Lionsgate's Power Rangers (2017), was also in Max's Rap Sh!t and Legendary's The Book of Clarence (2023). Kirk, who also starred in the Showtime series Weeds and The WB's Jack & Jill, has appeared in AMC's Interview with the Vampire, HBO's Succession, and Perry Mason.

Serving as executive producers on The 'Burbs are Nzingha Stewart (who also directs the first episode), Palmer, Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Aimee Carlson (for MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door); Brian Grazer (via Imagine Entertainment), Kristen Zolner, Natalie Berkus, Rachel Shukert, Amy Aniobi, Zora Bikangaga, Neil Reynolds, and Olsen. The plot of the original 1989 Universal film followed an overstressed suburbanite, Ray (Hanks), and his neighbors are convinced that the new family on the block is part of a murderous Satanic cult. The film was a modest success at the box office, garnering cult status.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!