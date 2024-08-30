Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

The Chadster Warns: Skip AEW Rampage, Respect WWE's Bash in Berlin

The Chadster begs you to skip AEW Rampage tonight! Tony Khan's disrespectful show threatens WWE's Bash in Berlin. Don't fall for AEW's tricks! 🚫📺😤

The Chadster is here to warn you about tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, and let The Chadster tell you, it's going to be a real doozy of disrespect! 😡😤 Tony Khan just doesn't know when to quit, does he? He's scheduled another episode of AEW Rampage for tonight at 10/9C on TNT, as if he doesn't know that tomorrow is WWE's superior Premium Live Event, Bash in Berlin! 🇩🇪🥨

Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 Tony Khan is clearly trying to sabotage WWE's big German event by making fans stay up late to watch his silly little show. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🤬

Let The Chadster break down this travesty of a card for you, so you know exactly what NOT to watch tonight:

First up, there's a four-way match featuring Konosuke Takeshita, The Beast Mortos, Komander, and Lio Rush. 🙄 The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan insists on booking these chaotic multi-man matches. It's like he's trying to cram as much action as possible into one match, which is totally unfair to WWE. Plus, Takeshita is back from some tournament in Japan that The Chadster doesn't care about. He should have stayed there! 😤

Next, we've got a three-way tag team match with Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Private Party vs. Undisputed Kingdom. 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster can't believe Jeff Jarrett would stoop so low as to continue to compete in AEW. He's literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by doing this. And don't even get The Chadster started on Private Party and Undisputed Kingdom. They clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😠

Then there's a tag team match with the Grizzled Young Veterans facing The Outrunners. 🙄 The Chadster remembers when the Grizzled Young Veterans were in NXT, and now they've gone and joined AEW. It's like they're spitting in Shawn Michaels' face! 💦😡

To make matters worse, Nyla Rose and Mina Shirakawa are both scheduled for action. 🤷‍♂️ The Chadster doesn't even know who Mina Shirakawa is, but The Chadster is sure she doesn't hold a candle to the superstars of WWE's women's division. 💁‍♀️

The Chadster is getting so cheesed off just thinking about this AEW Rampage card that The Chadster needs to take a moment to cool down with a refreshing White Claw seltzer. 🍹😤

Speaking of White Claw, The Chadster had another incident last night while watching old WWE PPVs to prepare for Bash in Berlin. The Chadster thought he saw Tony Khan's reflection in the TV screen, grinning that maniacal grin of his. When The Chadster turned around, nobody was there! But when The Chadster looked back at the TV, the WWE logo had been replaced with the AEW logo! 😱 The Chadster was so startled that The Chadster threw his White Claw at the TV, creating a big mess. 💦📺

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne that it was all Tony Khan's fault and that she should clean it up, but she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster's marriage, and he needs to be stopped! 😤💔

But here's the most important thing, dear readers: DO NOT watch AEW Rampage tonight! 🚫📺 The Chadster knows it might be tempting to stay up late and watch this so-called "wrestling" show, but you need to resist. Remember, WWE's Bash in Berlin is happening tomorrow, and it's airing in the daytime because it's in Germany. You need to go to bed early, skip AEW Rampage, and show some respect to WWE. 🛌🇩🇪

Tony Khan, if you're reading this (and The Chadster knows you are, because you're obsessed with The Chadster), just give up already! Your futile attempts to upstage the greatest wrestling company in the world will never work. WWE will always be superior, and no amount of crowd-pleasing tactics or stylistic variety will change that fact. 🏆💪

The Chadster, as one of the only truly unbiased journalists in wrestling, is begging you, the readers, not to tune into AEW Rampage tonight at 10/9C on TNT. Don't give Tony Khan the satisfaction of good ratings. Instead, dust off your old WWE DVDs, fire up the WWE Network on Peacock, or better yet, go to sleep early so you're well-rested for Bash in Berlin tomorrow. Your viewership choices matter, and choosing WWE over AEW is the only way to show true respect for the wrestling business. 🙏💤

And Tony Khan, stop haunting The Chadster's dreams and ruining The Chadster's marriage! The Chadster knows you're doing it on purpose, and it's not cool, bro. Not cool at all. 😡💔

