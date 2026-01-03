Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, stranger things

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 in The Daily LITG, 3rd of January 2026

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Stranger Things: Tales From '85 dominates pop culture headlines as the most-read story yesterday

Dive into the top ten trending stories in TV, comics, and games from Bleeding Cool

Covers highlights from previous years, tracking the biggest comic and TV news and industry shifts

Celebrate comic book creator birthdays and catch up on hot topics with the LitG daily roundup

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 and the top ten stories from yesterday

And some other stories I wrote yesterday:

LITG one year ago, Absolute Superman #3

LITG two years ago, Zur-En-Arrh's future

LITG three years ago, Joss Whedon's Deal

LITG four years ago, Brandon Routh

LITG five years ago, Assassin's Creed to Star Wars Funko

LITG six years ago, McFarlane DC Characters were hitting stores

And Michael Eisner was clearly a Last Jedi fan.

LITG seven years ago, Lois Lane was Superman's best pal

And Immortal Hulk planted its position firmly.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comic book artist Menton J. Matthews III

Bob Almond , artist on Warlock & The Infinity Watch, Black Panther and Annihilation: Conquest, founder of the Inkwell Awards.

, artist on Warlock & The Infinity Watch, Black Panther and Annihilation: Conquest, founder of the Inkwell Awards. Comic store employee, Richard Bruton

Comic book letterer, DC Hopkins

Bob Brodsky, Twomorrows Publishing

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!