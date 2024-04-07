Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Wrestlemania, wrestling

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤬🤬🤬 The Chadster has to apologize for getting a little bit out of hand last night during WrestleMania night one. 😓 The Chadster may have had a few too many White Claws (over three dozen to be exact). 🍺🍺🍺 In The Chadster's defense, WrestleMania night one was just so freaking epic that The Chadster couldn't contain himself! 🤩🤩🤩 Keighleyanne is still pretty cheesed off about The Chadster jumping off the roof onto the hood of her Prius. 🚗💥 And she didn't appreciate The Chadster ripping off his shirt to show off his killer 12-pack abs and sweet WWE chest tattoo while running around the neighborhood screaming about WWE. 🏃‍♂️🗣️ The Chadster is still waiting to find out if any charges will be pressed. 😬 Tony Khan is probably behind this somehow. 😡

But don't worry, folks! The Chadster is back and ready to preview the second night of WrestleMania! 🙌 And let The Chadster tell you, if you thought last night was epic, you ain't seen nothing yet! 🔥🔥🔥 Tonight's show is going to cement WrestleMania XL as the greatest WrestleMania of all time, putting that dang Tony Khan and AEW in their place once and for all! 💪😤

Full Card Preview for WrestleMania Night Two

Six-Man Tag Team Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. Final Testament

Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins will battle Karrion Kross and his dark faction Final Testament in an extreme Philly street fight! 🤼‍♂️ This epic rivalry has been building for months, and it's all coming to a head tonight! 💥 There's no way Tony Khan could book a match with this much intensity and storytelling. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😒😒😒

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

LA Knight is out for payback against AJ Styles after Styles cost him a World Heavyweight Championship match! 😡 Knight has been relentlessly hunting Styles down, and now they'll finally face off on the grandest stage of them all! 🏟️ This is the kind of longterm storytelling and character development that AEW just doesn't understand a single thing about. 🙄🙄🙄

United States Championship Triple Threat Match: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Logan Paul will defend his United States Championship against former champs Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a triple threat match! 🏆 Paul's social media megastar power combined with Orton and Owens' championship pedigree is sure to break the internet even more than Paul already did last year! 🌐💻📱 Let's see Tony Khan try to compete with that! 😏😏😏

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against her former friend Bayley! 👯‍♀️ The Genius of the Sky has proven herself time and again, but Bayley is one of her toughest challenges yet! 💪 Tony Khan could only dream of booking a women's match with this much emotion and stakes. 💔 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤😤😤

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre finally gets his chance to win the World Heavyweight Championship in front of a packed house against Seth Rollins! 🏟️ The Scottish Warrior has been on a warpath for months, and now he has the opportunity to claim the title on the grandest stage of them all! ⚔️ The Chadster is looking forward to seeing what CM Punk may add to this match, especially with the news that Tony Khan plans to try to bully Punk this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. Nice try, Tony, but everybody knows WWE is the top of the mountain. 🏔️😂😂😂

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

And in the main event, Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a rematch from last year's WrestleMania! 🏆🏆 But this time, it's under Bloodline Rules thanks to The Rock pinning Cody Rhodes last night! 😱 The American Nightmare has been dreaming of this moment for years, but can he overcome the odds and dethrone The Head of the Table? 🤔 Tony Khan is probably seething with jealousy that he'll never be able to book a match of this magnitude. 😝😝😝

How to Watch WrestleMania Night Two

Folks, you won't want to miss a second of the action tonight! 📺 WrestleMania XL night two streams LIVE on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else starting at 7ET/4PT! 🕖 It's so important that you all tune in and show your support for WWE, especially with all the torment that Tony Khan has been putting The Chadster and other true WWE fans through lately. 😢 Together, we can send a message that WWE will always be the top dog in sports entertainment! 🐶👑

