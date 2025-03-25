Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: The Cleaning Lady

The Cleaning Lady Returns Tonight! Season 4 Ep. 1: "My Way" Preview

With the hit series returning tonight for Season 4, here's our preview of FOX's Élodie Yung-starring The Cleaning Lady S04E01: "My Way."

With Ramona (Kate Del Castillo) behind bars, we're expecting the fourth season of FOX's The Cleaning Lady to shift into becoming a "wacky workplace comedy" where Thony (Élodie Yung) and Jorge (Santiago Cabrera) have a constant "will they or won't they" vibe for three more seasons, and… okay, who are we kidding? Based on what we've learned so far, the tension, drama, and danger are only going to escalate this season – and we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for tonight's return episode, S04E01: "My Way." In addition, we have a look at the official season overview that does a nice job of getting everyone up to speed on where things stand heading into the fourth season – here's a look!

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 Episode 1: "My Way" – With the FBI on Ramona's case, it's clear she's not as powerful as she once was, but with a reputation like hers, she still has cards left to play. As the power dynamic between Ramona and Thony shifts, Luca gives Thony the confidence to take control. In the shadow of Ramona, Thony, and Jorge make big decisions to balance their double lives and changing relationships. The De La Rosas get big news that changes the family's relationship forever.

FOX's The Cleaning Lady Season 4: What You Need to Know…

FOX's The Cleaning Lady returns for an action-packed Season Four, with the series' beloved characters in ever-changing and increasingly dangerous situations. After three seasons of being a pawn caught between the FBI and the world of organized crime, Thony (Élodie Yung) makes the bold decision to take charge of her own destiny — by exchanging her cleaning lady uniform for the scrubs of a surgical intern at a small community hospital. Thony's return to the medical career she sacrificed for her son, Luca (Khalen Roman Sanchez), opens a new path to citizenship for them both. But to make this happen, she must continue her service to the Sin Cara cartel — not as a cleaning lady, but as the new mob doctor — bringing her ever closer to Jorge (Santiago Cabrera), the cartel's brooding new leader. Under the watchful eye of the hospital's brusque yet handsome chief resident, Dr. Sean DuPont (recurring guest star Daniel Bonjour), Thony straddles the line between two worlds until they inevitably come crashing into each other.

Newly enthroned as the head of Sin Cara, Jorge has ambitious plans to take the cartel in a surprising yet lucrative direction. He's invested Sin Cara's assets into a rare earth mine worth billions. It's easy, legitimate money that will result in generational wealth for them all. However, the old dogs of the cartel are unwilling to learn new tricks from their upstart leader, which results in a fracture within the organization. Flanked by his lieutenants, the veteran El Don (recurring guest star Danny Pardo) and quirky newcomer Feng (recurring guest star Alain Uy), Jorge must fend off a mutiny within Sin Cara, which threatens the lives of everyone he loves.

Even from within the walls of a maximum-security prison, the former head of Sin Cara, Ramona (Kate Del Castillo), remains a threat. She continues to exert influence through her unpredictable proxy on the outside, the loner only known as Cowboy Hat (recurring guest star Brian Norris). But she's vulnerable on the inside. When a tough prison gang puts Ramona in their crosshairs, she must dig deep into her devious bag of tricks to find a way to survive. Meanwhile, Fiona (Martha Millan) struggles to keep her cleaning business afloat, leading her into the world of identity theft. Chris (Sean Lew) learns the painful truth about first love and channels his raw emotions into an unexplored passion — dance. And Jaz (Faith Bryant) deals with the difficulties of being the perfect child in a decidedly imperfect family.

FOX's The Cleaning Lady is produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment. Daniel Cerone is the showrunner and executive producer of season four. Timothy Busfield, Eddie Serrano, and Rose Marie Vega are also executive producers. Melissa Carter, Miranda Kwok, and Shay Mitchell are executive consultants.

