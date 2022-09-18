The Cleaning Lady S02E01 Preview: Thony & Miller Race to Find Luca

A little more than five months after the news hit that FOX's Élodie Yung-starring The Cleaning Lady would be back for a second season, we've got a set of preview images for S02E01 "Sins of the Father" as well as two new previews to pass along before the series return hits our screens on Monday, September 19th. And while there are more than enough storyline threads left dangling after the first season's finale, the biggest focus when the series returns will continue to be how far Thony (Yung) will go to keep her son safe. Can Miller (Oliver Hudson) track Luca (Sebastien LeSalle & Valentino LeSalle) down before he and his father flee the country? Or will Thony need help that's not quite as legal?

And here's a look back at two recently-released previews for the series return this Monday night:

Season Two of THE CLEANING LADY picks up with THONY (Élodie Yung) desperately trying to find her son, LUCA (Sebastien & Valentino LeSalle), after he was kidnapped by his father, MARCO (Ivan Shaw). With nowhere else to turn, she enlists the help of FBI Agent GARRETT MILLER (Oliver Hudson) to track him down before they leave the country. Meanwhile, an incident involving CHRIS (Sean Lew) forces FIONA (Martha Millan) to shield her son by any means necessary, furthering the theme of how far a mother will go to protect her child. This season introduces ROBERT KAMDAR (Naveen Andrews), NADIA's (Eva De Dominici) gregarious and charming ex-lover, who is intent on driving a wedge between ARMAN (Adan Canto) and Nadia. Standing to lose everything, Arman must fight to keep his world — and his dignity — intact, while rebuilding his life under the worst of circumstances. THE CLEANING LADY continues to examine the plight of undocumented immigrants and their difficulties accessing necessary healthcare and resources. Galvanized by the many roadblocks she faced while searching for a treatment to save her son, Thony will utilize her expertise as a doctor to find ways to help her underserved community. However, as Thony continues to entwine her business undertakings with Arman, she is dragged further across the moral line and into the dark underbelly of Las Vegas.

Based on the original Argentine series and produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, The Cleaning Lady stars Élodie Yung (Thony), Adan Canto (Arman Morales), Martha Millan (Fiona), Oliver Hudson (Garrett), Sebastien & Valentino LaSalle (Luca), Faith Bryant (Jaz), Sean Lew (Chris), and Naveen Andrews (Robert Kamdar). Guest stars this season include Chelsea Frei (The Moodys) and Liza Weil (How To Get Away With Murder). Miranda Kwok (The 100) developed the series. Kwok and Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar) serve as showrunners and executive producers. Shay Mitchell (You, Pretty Little Liars), David Dean Portelli, Rose Marie Vega, and Paola Suarez also are executive producers.