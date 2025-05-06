Posted in: HBO, Movies, TV | Tagged: The Conjuring

The Conjuring EPs Wan & Safran: HBO/Max Series Still in The Works

First announced in 2023, The Conjuring EPs James Wan and Peter Safran confirmed to EW that an HBO/Max series was still in the works.

If you're a fan of "The Conjuring Universe," we have a feeling that your excitement over the upcoming Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga-starring The Conjuring: The Devil's Rites has a serious layer of bittersweetness to it. But even with Wilson and Farmiga wrapping up their run as paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, the word came down in 2023 that film franchise director/EP James Wan and EP Peter Safran (also DC Studios Co-CEO) would serve as executive producers on a Max series set within the frachise's universe but after the films on the timeline. Since the announcement, there haven't been many updates regarding progress and development, with most of the focus (understandably so) being on the main and spinoff films. Still, with Wilson and Farmiga having moved on from the franchise, more and more fans are beginning to look for some additional details.

Well, we got a few (very few) earlier today, courtesy of EW's profile on "The Devil's Rites" that included insights from Wilson, Farmiga, Wan, and others. It was confirmed that both Wan and Safran are still producing the series through their respective production banners, alongside Warner Bros. Television. Our biggest takeaway from the profile piece, though? Though no official details were ready to be released, the series was confirmed to still be in development. If the series does make its way to Max (or HBO) screens, Wilson admits it's a "scary thought" to see something set in the film franchise's universe that he and Farmiga are no longer a part of moving forward. "Me and Vera do take such pride in anything with the 'Conjuring' title. I don't know what it's like to watch something that says 'Conjuring' and not be in it," Wilson shared regarding the potential streaming series. "I don't know. That's a scary thought to me."

