The Conjuring: HBO Max Series Reportedly Sets Showrunner, Writers

Reports are HBO Max has tapped Nancy Won as showrunner for its The Conjuring series, with Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires attached to write.

It was back in 2023 when the word came down that film franchise director/EP James Wan and EP Peter Safran (also DC Studios Co-CEO) would serve as executive producers on a Max series set within the universe of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga-starring The Conjuring. In May of this year, Wilson, Farmiga, Wan, and others took part in a profile that EW was doing on the franchise. Wan and Safran were confirmed to still produce the series through their respective production banners, alongside Warner Bros. Television. Though no official details were ready to be released, the series was confirmed to still be in development.

Since that time, The Conjuring: Last Rites has gone on to gross $194 million worldwide (and counting). Does anyone want to guess whether the series is moving ahead or not after those numbers? According to Variety, there have been some significant movements in that area. Nancy Won (Sunny, Supernatural) is reportedly on board as a writer, executive producer, and showrunner. In addition, Peter Cameron (Agatha All Along, Moon Knight) and Cameron Squires (The Acolyte, Gen V) are reportedly attached as writers, though HBO Max declined to comment on the reporting.

During the profile piece for EW from earlier this year, Wilson admitted that it's a "scary thought" to see something set in the film franchise's universe that he and Farmiga will most likely no longer be a part of moving forward. "Me and Vera do take such pride in anything with the 'Conjuring' title. I don't know what it's like to watch something that says 'Conjuring' and not be in it," Wilson shared regarding the potential streaming series. "I don't know. That's a scary thought to me." Depending on what the focus of the series will be, it's quite feasible that Wilson and Farmiga's paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, could make an appearance or be a part of the project: flashbacks, voiceovers, etc.

