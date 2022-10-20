The Crown Season 5 Official Trailer Offers A House Divided

When Netflix and series creator & writer Peter Morgan's The Crown returns next month, the Royal Family will be entering a new decade facing what could be their biggest challenge yet: justifying their role in '90s Britain. The upcoming season star Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles, Jonny Lee Miller as John Major, Salim Daw as Mohamed Al Fayed, and Khalid Abdalla as Dodi Fayed. To help give viewers a better sense of what they can expect from the award-winning series, the streaming service has released the official trailer & overview for the fifth season.

Here's your look at Netflix's The Crown returning to the streaming service for its fifth season on Wednesday, November 9th:

As Queen Elizabeth II (Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television, and the twilight of the British Empire. Yet new challenges are on the horizon. The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order presenting both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home.

Prince Charles (West) pressures his mother to allow him to divorce Diana (Debicki), presenting a constitutional crisis of the monarchy. Rumours circulate as husband and wife are seen to live increasingly separate lives, and as media scrutiny intensifies, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor.

Tensions are set to rise further as Mohamed Al Fayed (Daw) arrives on the scene. Driven by his desire for acceptance of the highest order, he harnesses his self-made wealth and power to try and earn him and his son Dodi (Abdalla) a seat at the royal table.

Netflix's The Crown Season 5 is executive produced by Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Andy Harries, Stephen Daldry, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, and Jessica Hobbs. The 10-episode fifth season will hit the streaming service on November 9, 2022.