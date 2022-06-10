The Cuphead Show! Teaser, Table Read: New Episodes This August

Some great news today coming out of Netflix's Geeked Week for fans of Netflix & King Features Syndicate's The Cuphead Show!. A little more than three months after learning that the animated series would be returning this summer with new episodes, we have a new teaser to share as well as the news that August should definitely be a month to keep in mind. But that wasn't all, because fans were also treated to a unique preview of a new episode.

First up, we have an official teaser letting folks know that new episodes will be on the way this August (August 19th, to be precise) along with a ton of animated mayhem that will make the wait more than worth it:

By why wait until August to get another taste of some new The Cuphead Show? Tru Valentino (Cuphead), Frank Todaro (Mugman), Luke Millington-Drake (Devil), and showrunners Cosmo Segurson and Dave Wasson are giving viewers a chance to sit in on a table read for the new episode "The Devil's Pitchfork"… and it's waiting for you below:

Here's a look back at the official announcement of the new season via Twitter courtesy of Studio MDHR:

It's official!! More heartfelt hi-jinx and hilarity awaits in Season 2 of The Cuphead Show, debuting Summer 2022 exclusively on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/TlBiojlUY4 — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) March 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

So for a chance to dance across the rainbow with Ms. Chalice as she sings, dances & shows off a trick or two she has up her sleeves, check out the following clip from Netflix's The Cuphead Show (currently streaming):

Here's a look back at King Dice being reminded just how much the Devil doesn't like being disappointed:

And here's a look back at the Devil getting ready to have a devilishly good time- that is, until someone comes bearing bad news:

Now here's a look at the official trailer for The Cuphead Show!:

Based on the award-winning video game, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! follows the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman.

CJ Kettler, Wasson, Moldenhauer, and Moldenhauer executive produced, with Segurson serving as co-executive producer. Directed by Adam Paloian (101, 103, 105, 106, 108, 112) and Clay Morrow (102, 104, 107, 109, 110, 111), the series is written by Morrow, Segurson, Paloian, Wasson, and Deeki Deke. Andrea Fernández handles art direction, with music from Ego Plum. And here's a look back at the previously-released preview featuring Brady's King Dice in fine form: