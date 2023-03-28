The Daily Show Permanent Host News Late Spring & More Details Chris McCarthy had some promising updates to share on how things are looking regarding a permanent host for Comedy Central's The Daily Show.

From what Chris McCarthy, head of Showtime, Comedy Central, MTV, VH1 & Paramount Network, had to share in a recent profile interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the post-Trevor Noah era of The Daily Show has gotten off to a strong start. Not only should we get news on a new host soon, but it sounds like Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes & Marlon Wayans made some very strong impressions. In the piece, McCarthy noted that the long-running Comedy Central series' rotating line-up of guest hosts was "killing it," proving to be a bigger success on a number of levels than even they expected (up 13% over the same time, last year). Now here's where the dumpster fires of random speculation can start raging because McCarthy also shared that he's waiting until late Spring for an announcement of a permanent host (with advisement from showrunner Jen Flanz). But that doesn't mean he doesn't have his own shortlist – which includes three guest hosts. "Two people came in and exceeded my expectations, but I had high expectations, and then somebody else just blew me away," McCarthy shared (sorry, no names were revealed).

Last week, Comedy Central released the schedule for the second wave of guest hosts taking, and it's a lineup that includes Roy Wood Jr. (Week of April 3rd), Jordan Klepper (Week of April 17th), Desi Lydic (Week of April 24th), Dulcé Sloan (Week of May 1st), and Michael Kosta (Week of May 8th). Ronny Chieng and Lewis Black will also be serving as guest hosts, but their dates have yet to be announced. The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 pm ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount+.

Jen Flanz is the Showrunner, Writer & Executive Producer of Comedy Central's The Daily Show. Ramin Hedayati, Justin Melkmann, and Zhubin Parang serve as Co-Executive Producers. Ian Berger, Max Browning, Pam DePace, David Kibuuka, David Paul Meyer, and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers; Jocelyn Conn, Jeff Gussow, Brittany Radocha, Shawna Shepherd, and Beth Shorr are Producers. Dan Amira is Head Writer and Producer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by David Paul Meyer. Sushil Dayal is the Executive in Charge of Production for The Daily Show, and Ari Pearce and Matthew Parillo serve as Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central. The show has an audience of over 47 million across its social media accounts, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat & @DailyShowDogs.