The Dark: The Nevers' Laura Donnelly Set for ITV Serial Killer Drama

Laura Donnelly, who consistently stole the show in Outlander, The Nevers, and Britannia, will lead The Dark as a cop chasing a serial killer.

The series adapts GR Halliday’s novel From the Shadows, with hopes to build a trilogy based on the book series.

Donnelly’s TV credits include Outlander, The Nevers, and Britannia, plus an Olivier Award-winning stage career.

The Dark is written by Matt Hartley, starts filming near Glasgow, and will be distributed worldwide by ITV Studios.

The Nevers was an interesting and promising Steampunk series tainted by the scandal of Joss Whedon's downfall, but it did help introduce audiences to Laura Donnelly, who was the charismatic lead as the mysterious guardian of people with powers in an alternate universe Victorian London. Now she's landed another lead role as Scottish detective Monica Kennedy in the upcoming ITV serial killer drama The Dark. When the body of a young man is found eerily staged in the idyllic Scottish wilderness, she fears this is the beginning of a terrifying campaign that will strike at the heart of a rural community. As paranoia rises, suspicions and secrets are forced into the light, and the locals start to realize there is a serial killer hidden amongst them. Hey, this is a remote village in the middle of nowhere, of course, there's going to be a serial killer lurking among them.

Donnelly, who hails from Dublin, had been a prolific stage actress before becoming the show-stealing secret weapon in many TV series, including Outlander, Say Nothing, and Britannia. She will appear with Colin Farrell in the upcoming second season of Apple TV's Sugar, playing Scottish Detective Monica Kennedy, the protagonist in the crime series. She has won the Olivier Award for her stage work and has been nominated twice and in collaborations with her partner Jez Butterworth and director Sam Mendes, including The Ferryman and most recently The Hills Of California on Broadway.

The producers hope the adaptation of GR Halliday's novel From the Shadows can become an ongoing series with two more books already penned in the trilogy: Dark Waters and Under the Marsh. Former Bad Robot exec and BBC drama chief Ben Stephenson told Deadline that the books reminded him of 1990s crime hits The Silence of the Lambs and Basic Instinct (only probably with a lot less crotch). The show is being penned by Matt Hartley, a playwright who has previously written for EastEnders and Hollyoaks. It will start filming in and around Glasgow this year and is produced in association with ITV Studios, which will distribute the series internationally.

