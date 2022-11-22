The Devil's Hour: Peter Capaldi Thriller Renewed for Series 2 & 3

The Devil's Hour, the new BBC-Amazon Studios series starring Peter Capaldi as a mysterious Hannibal Lector-like killer and Jessica Raine as a social worker who becomes his Clarice Starling, has been renewed for two more seasons. Amazon Prime Video has confirmed that The Devil's Hour will return for two more seasons on the platform. The main cast from series one, including Capaldi, Raine, Nikesh Patel, Phil Dunster, Meera Syal, and Benjamin Chivers, will return, and new characters will also be added to the mix.

Capaldi plays Gideon, a nomadic criminal who believes he can predict the future, in the six-part thriller created and written by Tom Moran. If you squint, you'll realise the show feels like "What if the Eleventh Doctor was Hannibal Lecter?" with Jessica Raine as his companion and her creepy kid as an alien awaiting orders to activate him to destroy the world. "When I was writing, we sort of knew for the most part that Peter was going to be playing Gideon, which was lovely because I really had him in mind when I was writing those lines," Moran told RadioTimes.com. "Gideon is scary, intimidating, he might be crazy, he might not be crazy, he probably is a little crazy… he's capable of very dark things, but he has this real humanity to him."

Amazon Studios has announced that in season two of The Devil's Hour, Gideon's true intentions will finally be revealed as he attempts to involve Lucy in his mission to stop an elusive force of evil. They have also noted that season 2 will be "simultaneously a sequel and a prequel to the first chapter" and that viewers should "expect nothing but the unexpected…".

The show's writer and creator, Tom Moran, said: "Telling a story on television is a precarious business. Season 1 of The Devil's Hour was just the beginning – the opening act of a TV novel. I'm so thrilled that we get to keep turning those pages and slotting the puzzle pieces into place," Moran said."If you thought the final episode of season 1 had all the answers, then you haven't been asking the right questions."

"We're thrilled with the audience response to The Devil's Hour and can't wait to share the next chapter of this mind-bending story." Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals at Amazon Studios, said. "Fans can look forward to plenty more twists and turns in this remarkable tale from first-time series creator Tom Moran and welcoming back our immensely talented cast, led by Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi."

The series is produced by Hartswood Films, known for the other crime series Inside Man, which features Stanley Tucci as another Hannibal Lector manqué, and a little-known series called Sherlock, and executive produced by Moran, former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue. Season 2 is set to start filming early next year.

The Devil's Hour is streaming on Prime.