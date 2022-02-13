The Endgame Stars Baccarin & Bathé Preview What Viewers Can Expect

Aside from the teaser, trailers, commercials, and (occasionally) the big game, one of the things we like about the Super Bowl is how the network that's sponsoring it uses it as a vehicle to promote what shows they have set to return as well as debut. Earlier today, we had an example of the latter when Morena Baccarin (Elena Federova) and Ryan Michelle Bathé (FBI Agent Val Turner) stopped by NBC's main stage during its five-hour pre-game show. And in the following clip from the interview, viewers are clued in on what to expect from the thriller drama The Endgame when it premieres in a little more than a week.

Here's a look at Baccarin and Bathé taking viewers into the show's universe and offering some exciting scenes from NBC's upcoming The Endgame:

As you're about to see in the following preview images from the series premiere, a series of bank heists across NYC are just the beginning of a grand and deadly chess match- with truth as the ultimate prize. Because from what we've seen from the trailer as well as the following preview, viewers are going to be left guessing as to who "The Queen" truly is… and who is the pawn.

Joining Baccarin and Bathé on the series are Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean, and Mark Damon Espinoza. Now here's a look at the newest teaser and series overview for NBC's The Endgame, set to premiere on Monday, February 21st:

A pulse-pounding high-stakes two-hander about Elena Federova, a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose. Her antagonist is Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The gripping heist drama reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.

Nicholas Wootton writes and executive produces, with Jake Coburn, Julie Plec, Emily Cummins, Andrew Schneider, and pilot director Justin Lin also executive producing. NBC's The Endgame is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Nicholas Wootton Productions, Jake Coburn Productions, My So-Called Company, and Perfect Storm Entertainment.