The Endgame Trailer: NBC Thriller W/ Morena Baccarin Looks Blacklist-y

The Endgame is a new thriller coming to NBC starring Morena Baccarin as an international arms dealer and the FBI agent chasing her, played by Ryan Michelle Bathé. Also starring are Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean, and Mark Damon Espinoza. The pilot for the show is directed by Justin Lin. You can catch the trailer for The Endgame down below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Endgame | Official Trailer | NBC's Newest High-Stakes Thriller (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hf7KOjIJFgI)

Endgame Synopsis

"A pulse-pounding high-stakes two-hander about Elena Federova, a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City for a mysterious purpose. Her antagonist is Val Turner, the principled, relentless, and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The gripping heist drama reveals how far some people will go for love, justice, and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.

Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean, and Mark Damon Espinoza star while Nicholas Wootton writes and executive produces. Jake Coburn, Julie Plec, Emily Cummins, Andrew Schneider, and Justin Lin, who directed the pilot, will also executive produce.

"The Endgame" is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Nicholas Wootton Productions, Jake Coburn Productions, My So-Called Company, and Perfect Storm Entertainment."

The creators of this show must have been big Blacklist fans because this is giving off some serious vibes. But, the fact that it stars Baccarin is the selling point for me. She is always a delight, and she plays evil so well. She is the reason to give this a shot for sure.