The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Talks Captain America, Season 2

With Disney+ and Marvel Studios' WandaVision wrapping up its reality-altering run this week and what appears to be a breather next week, the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to come storming onto streaming screens starting March 19. With that in mind, we checked out a recent Variety profile on Mackie heading into the series' debut that caught our attention. The first had to do with the questions surrounding whether or not Mackie's Sam Wilson is or will be Captain America, while the second pertained to the future of the series.

When it comes to whether or not he'll be trading his wings for a shield full-time, Mackie isn't committing to the idea- though he's not exactly shooting it down, either. "I was really surprised and affected by the idea of possibly getting the shield and becoming Captain America," the actor revealed. "I've been in this business a long time, and I did it the way they said you're supposed to do it. I didn't go to L.A. and say, 'Make me famous.' I went to theater school, did Off Broadway, did indie movies, and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this shit to manifest itself the way it has, and I'm extremely happy about that." So can viewers expect another season of Sam and Bucky? As of right now, no- with Mackie confirming that there have been no discussions for a second season.

Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of 'Avengers: Endgame,' team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

Recently, series writer Derek Kolstad offered some additional insight into what viewers can expect from the live-action series. First up, Kolstad is excited at the prospect of taking two characters many people view as "supporting" and giving them a chance to shine- using the "distinguished competition" as an example. "Here's what I'll say: growing up, everyone would give someone like Robin shit. But Robin's pretty badass and became pretty badass in the comics," he explained. "[We're] taking secondary characters and putting them in the primary roles, and [as a result] they're cooler. They're more interesting. There's more humanity, more longing, more suffering, and coming to grips with who and what they are."

As for who viewers should expect to see during the season (aside from the names that have already been announced or rumored), Kolstad teases that some will be very familiar faces- but maybe not always in the way you expect them. "What I will say is that there are characters from the earliest Marvel movies that are coming back," Kolstad revealed. "We're layering them in and reinventing them in a way that's gonna shift the storytelling structure. It's f**king awesome."

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier features Anthony Mackie aka Sam Wilson aka The Falcon and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier) returning to their feature film roles, alongside Emily VanCamp (SHIELD agent Sharon Carter), Daniel Bruhl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (John Walker aka US Agent), Georges St-Pierre (Georges Batroc aka Batroc the Leaper), and Erin Kellyman (Flag-Smashers member). Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror: Infamy), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave), Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias), Danny Ramirez (On My Block), and Adepero Oduye (Widows) also star. Don Cheadle revealed recently that his James "Rhodey" Rhodes aka War Machine would also be appearing in the series.