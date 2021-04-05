The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Zemo's Got a Mission to Complete

So three episodes into Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and we've got Sam (Mackie) and Bucky (Stan) reuniting with Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp)- who also ends up saving their butts with a promise of a pardon from Sam in return. But that was a team-up we were expecting, as great as it was to see. Bucky breaking out Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and the three of them becoming globe-trotting Flag Smashers "smashers" was definitely not something we saw coming- but it did, and now the streaming service and studio are giving the devil his due with a new teaser focusing on Sam and Bucky's newest problem.

Now here's a look at the man we can best describe as the "Hannibal Lecter" to Sam and Bucky's "Clarice Starling" (just go with it), in the following teaser "Zemo" (we'll let you figure out who it's about):

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the Disney+ and Marvel Studios series, with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier currently available on the streaming service:

Marvel Studios' "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of 'Avengers: Endgame,' team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series stars Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

