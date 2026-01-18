Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins: A Look at Tonight's Sneak Preview

NBC is previewing Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins TONIGHT (following the NFL playoff game).

Tracy Morgan stars as disgraced football star Reggie Dinkins seeking redemption through a documentary.

Daniel Radcliffe plays filmmaker Arthur Tobin, joining Reggie on his journey to rebuild his reputation.

Created by Robert Carlock and Sam Means, the new comedy officially launches February 23rd on NBC.

One of the best ways to know that NBC is feeling a certain way about Showrunners Robert Carlock and Sam Means' Tracy Morgan and Daniel Radcliffe-starring The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins? Though the highly anticipated series isn't set to officially get underway until February 23rd, the network is offering a special preview of the series opener tonight at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT (or immediately following the NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears). To help set the mood, we've got a look at the series trailer, official overview & image gallery for the pilot episode, a gallery of character profile images, and more waiting for you below.

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 1 Preview

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" – Twenty years after a career-ending scandal, former running back Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) enlists filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe) to make a documentary he hopes will rehabilitate his image. Directed by Rhys Thomas and written by Robert Carlock & Sam Means.

Disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Daniel Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. The series also stars Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The lineup of guest stars this season includes Ronny Chieng, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, and Corbin Bernsen.

NBC's The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins is executive-produced by Robert Carlock, Sam Means, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Eric Gurian, and David Miner. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Little Stranger, Inc., 3 Arts Entertainment, Bevel Gears, Means Ends Production, and Streetlife Productions, Inc. produce.

