The Flash: Amell on Ronnie Raymond Return; Fisher Shares Impulse Look

If you had a chance to check out our coverage of The Flash star Danielle Panabaker's update on how things are looking with the series (you can check it out here), then you know that she mentioned how this week's episode S08E11 "Resurrection" is her favorite of the season because it features the return of Robbie Amell's Ronnie Raymond (unfortunately, as the Black Flame… maybe?). Now, we're hearing from Amell about what it was like returning to the role as well as what viewers can expect from the mystery surrounding his return during a recent interview with TVLine. But before we get to that (and to give you a second to turn around in case there are spoilers ahead for you), we have a quick look at Jordan Fisher aka Bart Allen showing off the Impulse costume during some time between scenes.

Amell on Returning for Ronnie/Caitlin Flashback Scenes in "Resurrection": "It was really fun doing those. I hadn't seen Danielle [Panabaker] in ages, because when I was in Vancouver shooting [Amazon's Prime Video's] 'Upload' and she was shooting 'The Flash' last year, it was prime COVID time and we never had the opportunity to get together. So it was really nice to see her and see Grant [Gustin] and talk about having families because it's been that long," Amell explained. And the two appreciated the humor in playing their flashback versions from ten years ago when they first met at S.T.A.R. Labs. "Danielle and joked around about how we definitely didn't look the same age we did when the flashbacks are supposed to take place. I thought that was really cute. They did a good job of showing you the spark between them that you didn't see in Season 1. It was really charming," he added.

Amell on Ronnie/Black Flame Connection: "That's a good question, and people much smarter than me should be answering it. But I've died three times on the show already — or was it four? — so if I'm able to come back that many times, this shouldn't be that surprising." – Amell

Team Flash Has a Right to Be Skeptical About Ronnie's "Return": Yeah, it's tough to trust a giant black flame, skull-looking thing. It doesn't really paint a cozy picture. I would be a little skeptical if I were them," Amell teased.

Now here's a look at the relatively small amount of preview images, overview & promo for S08E11 "Resurrection" (April 13). And then it looks like there's going to be a week off before the show returns on April 27th with S08E12 "Death Rises," which we have an overview for also waiting below:

The Flash Season 8 Episode 11 "Resurrection": WHISPERS AND SCREAMS – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) may have found a way to stop the "Black Flame" from hurting anyone else meanwhile Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) decides to handle a situation on her own, possibly putting more innocent lives in danger. Emily Palizzi directed the episode written by Greg Beeman.

The Flash Season 8 Episode 12 "Death Rises": ALL HANDS ON DECK – With a new Meta terrorizing the city, Joe (Jesse L. Martin) lends a hand to the local authorities, meanwhile Barry (Gustin) gets an assist from Cecille (Danielle Nicolet) who helps to track the mass murderer. Phil Chipera directed the episode with the story by Alex Boyd and teleplay by Arielle McAlpin & Dan Fisk.

Showrunner & EP Eric Wallace explained how that potentially huge easter egg that surfaced when Bart and Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) visited the 2049 Flash Museum in the season opener "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" came together & why this season's finale could be "a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying" than viewers have been used to:

Yes, That Was Donald Faison's Booster Gold You Saw in That Headline: "It was just a kind of a fun coincidence. I was in post working on episode 806 and I knew the kids, Bart and Nora, would be looking at future things in the Flash Museum. And the head of post for our show and for 'Legends' is the same person, Geoff Garrett. He happened to mention, 'Oh, by the way, don't tell anybody, but Booster Gold is going to be appearing in the finale of 'Legends." I'm a big Booster Gold fan, and I went, 'Hey, have they cast that person yet? I have a crazy thought. What if we see our kids in this episode looking through newspapers and we see whoever you guys have cast really fast, kind of a connected thing?' And he said, 'Well, it's funny you should mention that, Eric, because the finale of 'Legends' airs the week before 'Flash' returns.'" From there, LOT showrunner Phil Klemmer Faison gave their blessings and it went from there.

Want Clues to the "Hardcore" & "Intense" Season 8 Finale? It's Time to Rewatch "Armageddon": "Look at those things. If you want to get ready for the new season, go back and re-watch 'Armageddon' on the CW app. We had a master plan and 'Armageddon' was only part one of three parts. If you want to divide the season into three: 'Armageddon' part one; the middle Graphic Novel, part two; and [then] our big finale in which we're not trying to outdo ourselves from last year. We're trying to do something a little different that is a little wilder and perhaps a little more terrifying. Team Flash is about to go through some very intense times. I'm not kidding. It's about to get hardcore."