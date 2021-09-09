The Flash "Armageddon" Director Checks In, Shares BTS Images

When The CW's The Flash returns for its eighth season this November, there won't be a ton of time for "Team Flash" to hit the ground running, Not when the series will be kicking off the five-part special event "Armageddon"- and from what we know of it so far, it sounds like it's going to live up to its name. When a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), and the rest of our heroes are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out and the fate of humanity at stake, The Flash and his companions will need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail.

Joining "Team Flash" for the 5-part special event are Javicia Leslie's Batwoman, Brandon Routh's The Atom, Cress Williams' Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh's Sentinel, Kat McNamara's Mia Queen, and Osric Chau's Ryan Choi. On the big bad side, Tom Cavanagh returns as Eobard Thawne / Reverse-Flash, Neal McDonough returns as Damien Darhk, and Tony Curran has joined the cast as Despero. Now, director Eric Dean Seaton is checking in with an update on how things are rolling.

"Thanks to my ["The Flash"] Family for a fantastic #Directorslife kick-off to the 5-part crossover extravaganza that is Armageddon. This big, fun, level up adventure is certain to be a classic," Seaton wrote in an Instagram post from earlier today, thanking the entire team for the opportunity. Accompanying the caption, Seaton also included images from the set of Gustin, Patton, Routh, and a few more familiar faces (with spoilers keeping him from sharing more)?

Despero was created by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky and first appearing in the DC Comics' Justice League of America #1 (1960). Curran's Arrowverse take is a powerful and intelligent alien possessing incredible telepathic powers who left his homeworld—Kalanor—under mysterious circumstances. Now he's facing a deadly mission on Earth, one whose outcome will decide the fate of humankind and put him on a collision course with Team Flash. "Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we're doing them on a scale that's bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes," said executive producer Eric Wallace. "So yes, "Armageddon" is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It's going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can't wait for audiences to see what we've got planned."