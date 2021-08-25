The Flash, Batwoman, Black Lightning & More Face Armageddon This Fall

When The CW's The Flash returns for its eighth season on November 16, it's bringing nothing less than "Armageddon" with it. Relax, that's just the name of the five-part special event that the season will be kicking off with. And guess who's joining "Team Flash" for this epic adventure? Javicia Leslie's Batwoman, Brandon Routh's The Atom, Cress Williams' Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh's Sentinel, Kat McNamara's Mia Queen, and Osric Chau's Ryan Choi. On the big bad side, Tom Cavanagh returns as Eobard Thawne / Reverse-Flash and Neal McDonough returns as Damien Darhk.

In the five-part event, a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances, and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton), and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail. "Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we're doing them on a scale that's bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes," said executive producer Eric Wallace. "So yes, "Armageddon" is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It's going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can't wait for audiences to see what we've got planned."

