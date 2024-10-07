Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, The Flash

The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Honors 10th Anniversary with BTS Images

The Flash star Danielle Panabaker honored the 10th anniversary of the Arrowverse series' premiere with a behind-the-scenes image gallery.

October 7th is a date that fans of the Arrowverse – especially fans of Grant Gustin-starring The Flash – know very well. That was the date back in 2014 when the pilot episode (directed by David Nutter, and a story by Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, and Geoff Johns, and teleplay by Kreisberg and Johns) first premiered. Heading into the 10-year anniversary, Gustin took to Instagram Stories to share some amazing artwork honoring the Arrowverse's speedster from BossLogic (aka Kode Abdo) and a special message with the fans. Now, it's Danielle Panabaker's (Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost/Frost) turn.

"I can't believe today marks ten years since the first episode of [The Flash] aired, and my life changed forever," Panabaker shared in an Instagram post that included a personal image gallery from her time on the Arrowverse series. "It's brought so many amazing people, experiences, and core memories into my life. I'm eternally grateful for what we were able to create and so glad that it resonated with so many of you. Dug deep in the archives to find a few photos that made me smile, and I hope they do the same for you."

Here's a look at the original post from earlier honoring the debut episode's tenth anniversary:

Back in November 2023, Panabaker took to Instagram to take "a little trip down memory lane" that included some looks at her time in front of the camera as well as directing "some of the people I love so much" in honor of the six-month anniversary of the show's finale – "A New World, Part Four: Finale" (directed by Vanessa Parise and written by Eric Wallace & Sam Chalsen). "FLASHback Friday ⚡️ I was reflecting back on the year I've had and realized that today is exactly 6 months since the series finale of 'The Flash' aired," Panabaker wrote in the caption to her Instagram post. "I am grateful for the show and the unique opportunities I had because of the show, but most importantly the many wonderful people I met along the way. A little trip down memory lane with some of the people I love so much." Here's a look at the original post:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!