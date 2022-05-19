The Flash Future "Too Early to Tell"; DC Shows/Films "Interconnected"

With The CW unveiling its fall primetime line-up, there was no doubt that network boss Mark Pedowitz would have to address more than a few questions surrounding the Arrowverse the DC shows that remain (and those that didn't make the cut). When it comes to The Flash, we can now add a midseason return for Season 9 to the speculation pile as more & more fans begin accepting that the next season could also be its' last. But despite what's being called a "Red Wedding"-like run of cancellations that included DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Naomi, Pedowitz said during today's Upfronts that the network is "staying in the superhero business. To that end, the THR article noted that Pedowitz sees The Flash, Superman & Lois, DC's Stargirl, Gotham Knights (also midseason), and HBO Max shows like Titans as being "interconnected" with DC's feature film side. "We're not as robust as we were in years past… and want to stay in that [superhero] business … sale or no sale," Pedowitz explained. The CW boss also revealed that he would be meeting with Greg Berlanti and The Flash producers to discuss the show's future. "It's too early to tell you," was the best response Pedowitz could give when asked if the ninth season would be the show's final run.

Now here's a look at the episode promo & overview for "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen":

The Flash Season 8 Episode 16 "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen": CAITY LOTZ DIRECTS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) gets blasted with a shockwave forcing his body to age prematurely. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson