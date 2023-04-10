The Flash: Grant Gustin Addresses Those Ezra Miller Film Cameo Rumors The Flash star Grant Gustin addresses on the record if he's appearing in the Ezra Miller-starring film, talks Michael Keaton/Batman & more.

Yes, we know. We still have a little more than two weeks to go until Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey's John Diggle/Spartan; Keiynan Lonsdale's Wally West/Kid Flash; and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Ramsey Rosso/ Bloodwork return for The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash returns later this month, S09E09 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To." But that doesn't mean that news surrounding the long-running Arrowverse series was going to take a break, too. Like when it comes to those months of rumblings about Gustin making a guest appearance in the Ezra Miller-starring The Flash film set for this summer. I mean, it would make sense considering Miller showed up to meet his alt-universe counterpart in the Arrow chapter, "Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four." Well, it turns out that the fine folks over at TVLine actually asked Grant directly if he appears in the film, as well as his overall thoughts on it.

In the clip below, Gustin makes it pretty clear that there's a serious reason he's excited to see The Flash (aside from being a fan of the scarlet speedster) – and that reason happens to be named Michael Keaton. In addition, Gustin shares what it was like beginning his on-screen career as Barry Allen not long after Miller was first announced to play the character on the big screen in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. But the biggest surprise was when Gustin mentioned that while he gets asked the question a lot on the street and during events, this was that very rare time (apparently, the first time?) when someone asked him if he would be appearing in the film on the record. And guess what? Unless he's pulling a really great "Andrew Garfield," Gustin makes it pretty clear that he won't be returning the favor with an appearance – take a look:

The Flash S09E09 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To" Preview

The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To": HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BARRY; STEPHEN AMELL, DAVID RAMSEY, KEIYNAN LONSDALE AND SENDHIL RAMAMURTHY GUEST STAR – Team Flash throws a surprise birthday party for Barry (Grant Gustin), but things go terribly awry when Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) crashes the festivities. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi. Now, here's a look at the preview images & episode trailer for "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To":

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).