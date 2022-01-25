The Flash S08 Trailer: For Barry & Team Flash, A New "Journey" Begins

With a good chunk of The CW's Arrowverse has already returned (Batwoman, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, and Naomi), buzz building for David Ramsey's upcoming Justice U, and an upcoming in-canon crossover set for the comics starting this April, things haven't exactly been boring around the small screen's DCU. And it's set to get a whole lot busier (and faster) this March when The Flash returns on a new night (Wednesdays) with "Impulsive Excessive Disorder" (?). As we saw just before the midseason break, Bart Allen aka Impulse (Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen aka XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) have some serious clean-up to do to the time stream after they were last seen appearing in a photograph with Eddie Thawne from 2014. So to make things right, Bart and Nora will have to go back to where it all began to see firsthand what it took to make Barry the hero he is today. But that's far from what the remainder of the season has to offer, and now we have a new trailer to pick apart between now and then before the next "graphic novel" kicks off.

With The CW's The Flash set to return for the aftermath of a post-"Armageddon" eighth season on March 9th, check out the official trailer "Journey"- where saving the day takes a moment. But being a hero? That takes a lifetime…

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. But his life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry… bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After stopping the Godspeed War last season, it's six months later and Barry and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are now at the top of their game—both in their careers as superhero and reporter and as a devoted couple. But when the powerful alien Despero unleashes near annihilation on Central City, The Flash and his team—Caitlin Snow/Frost (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and retired detective Joe West (Jesse L. Martin)—must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But their victory is short-lived as two new threats rise from the ashes of "Armageddon," one of which will unleash unforeseen horrors into the lives of Barry and his teammates… and change Team Flash forever.

And speaking of the upcoming series return, we learned that Mika Abdalla (Project Mc², Sex Appeal) would be joining the cast this season in the role of Tinya Wazzo. The reluctant meta-teenager finds their life turned upside down after years of successfully hiding in plain sight when she becomes the subject of Iris West-Allen's (Candice Patton) latest investigation for CC Citizen Media. Soon, Wazzo is thrust into a dangerous world she never knew existed—one that will change her life forever. So why is this important? Because while Abdalla's Wazzo has no superhero designation at this time, the character has quite a history on the DC Comics side. Wazzo is known as Phantom Girl (and also Apparition, depending on where you are with DC's 183 timeline reboots and readjustments), a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes from the far-flung 30th & 31st centuries. Again, there's nothing on the Arrowverse side to signal the debut of the Legion any time soon, but it's definitely something worth staying tuned over.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, with Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace executive produce. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.