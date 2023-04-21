The Flash S09: Danielle Panabaker Shares Arrowverse Episode BTS Looks The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 director Danielle Panabaker shared some behind-the-scenes look at next week's big Arrow/Arrowverse episode.

With S09E09 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To," The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash is expected to give Arrowverse fans a whole bunch of reasons to get excited. And those reasons come in the form of Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, David Ramsey's John Diggle/Spartan; Keiynan Lonsdale's Wally West/Kid Flash; and Sendhil Ramamurthy's Ramsey Rosso/ Bloodwork. But this special episode is also extra special behind the scenes, with Panabaker directing the chapter. And it's Panabaker who we're focusing on with this update, as she was kind enough to share a number of images from the production on the season's ninth episode.

"As I look back on my time on [The Flash], one of the things I'm most grateful for is directing each of the last 5 seasons," Panabaker wrote to open the caption to her Instagram post. "I truly love directing and have learned so much with each episode and each experience. I particularly love collaborating with all the different departments and helping everyone do their best work to make the best episode possible. Missing our crew already – many of whom are shown in these photos! I'm so proud to have directed next week's episode – don't miss it!" Now, here's a look at Panabaker's Instagram post (followed by a look ahead to the next two episodes):

The Flash S09E09 & S09E10 Previews

The Flash Season 9 Episode 9 "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To": HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BARRY; STEPHEN AMELL, DAVID RAMSEY, KEIYNAN LONSDALE AND SENDHIL RAMAMURTHY GUEST STAR – Team Flash throws a surprise birthday party for Barry (Grant Gustin), but things go terribly awry when Ramsey Rosso (Sendhil Ramamurthy) crashes the festivities. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi. Now, here's a look at the preview images & episode trailer for "It's My Party and I'll Die If I Want To":

The Flash Season 9 Episode 10 "A New World, Part One": LIVE IN THE MOMENT – As Iris (Candice Patton) receives word of a career milestone, Barry (Grant Gustin) is suddenly nowhere to be found. In trying to get back home, Barry runs across many familiar faces. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) continues to figure out her powers, and Chester (Brandon McKnight) works on a suit for Allegra (Kayla Compton). Showrunner Eric Wallace directed the episode, written by Wallace & Thomas Pound.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).