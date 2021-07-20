The Flash Season 7 Finale Preview: Cecile Gets to the Heart of It All

Before we get to the festivities shown in the preview images that were released earlier, this week's seventh season finale of The CW's The Flash still has the very pressing matter of the "Godspeed War" to contend with- which means all speedsters on deck. But even with Iris (Candice Patton), Bart (Jordan Fisher), Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), Jay (John Wesley Shipp), and the rest of Team Flash by his side, Barry (Grant Gustin) will still have to face off with August Heart aka Godspeed (Karan Oberoi) himself. But which Heart will it be? Because as you're about to see from the following preview, he's having a hard time coming to grips with the man he's supposed to be… the menace he's expected to become. Could that little "something" that Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) senses within him be enough to turn the tide- or is Heart's path to Godspeed one he can't change?

Here's a look at the recently-released preview for The Flash Season 7 finale, "Heart of the Matter, Part 2":

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 7 Episode 18 | Cecile Tries to Help August Scene | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTIUMwjT8Wo)

Here's a look at the previously-released preview images for the season finale showing off what looks to be much more festive times than what we've seen from the teasers up to this point (followed by the season finale overview and official promo):

The Flash Season 7 Episode 18 "Heart of the Matter, Part 2": SEASON FINALE – The Flash (Grant Gustin) enlists a host of speedster allies, including Iris (Candice Patton) and his children from the future—Bart (guest star Jordan Fisher) and Nora West-Allen (guest star Jessica Parker Kennedy) – to end the speedster war and defeat a deadly new adversary: the villainous Godspeed (guest star Karan Oberoi).

Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace, The CW's The Flash star Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow & Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk- with Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells and Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

