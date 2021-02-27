The Flash Season 7 Preview: Barry & Team Flash Plan Their Next Moves

With the seventh season premiere of The CW's The Flash now only days away, viewers will be getting some much-needed answers considering the desperate situation "Team Flash" found themselves in. With Barry's (Grant Gustin) speed powers dying away with every minute, Wells (Tom Cavanagh) is willing to go to any lengths to find a solution- but how far is too far? Barry's going to need every ounce of power he has to defeat Mirror Mistress Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) and save Iris (Candice Patton)- but even if Barry saves her, has Iris's time in the Mirrorverse already taken its toll?

That's where things stand heading into the following sneak preview for "All's Well That Ends Wells." Originally released on Saturday as part of IGN Fan Fest, the following clip finds Barry and the team plan out there next moves before it's too late:

Now here's a look at the newest teaser for the series' return, followed by an episode overview for the season-opener, and the official trailer for the seventh season- with The CW's The Flash returning this Tuesday, March 2:

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

The Flash Season 7, Episode 1 "All's Wells That Ends Wells": SEASON PREMIERE – When an experiment to save Barry's (Grant Gustin) speed backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) searches for a way to save The Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes a startling realization inside the Mirrorverse and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces off with Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards). Alexandra La Roche directed the episode, written by Sam Chalsen and Lauren Certo.

Starting with the seventh season of The Flash, (nice talking about a season that might have a normal production schedule), Kayla Compton's (Making Moves, Mistresses) Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight's (The Shape of Water, Akilla's Escape) tech genius Chester P. Runk will be promoted to series regulars. An up-and-coming journalist, Allegra fell in with a bad crowd and was incarcerated at a young age. But since her release, she's refused to let her rocky start in life define her future. Now she helps Barry Allen as a new member of Team Flash, thanks to her metahuman ability to manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum. That is when she's not helping Iris chase down headlines for CCC Media.

McKnight's Runk is a scientific wonder who works out of his grandmother's cluttered garage. Not only can he design and build almost any gadget, but he does so without the expensive backing and resources of S.T.A.R. Labs. Chester is a "DIY" kinda guy, forsaking high-tech labs for junkyard finds and other folks' discarded tech to create his own one-of-a-kind gadgets that bend the laws of physics – and beyond. Fun-loving and a great dancer, Chester is a down-to-earth guy who lights up any room he enters. Oh, and boy is he obsessed with aliens, science fiction movies, and other pop culture interests – and don't forget Jitters coffee.