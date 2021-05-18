The Flash Season 7 Preview; Tom Cavanagh on Leaving, Directing & More

While The CW's The Flash isn't exactly a series that's a stranger when it comes to change, the loss of Tom Cavanagh's Harrison "Timeless" Wells is one that hits the fanbase a little harder than most. Last seen wrapping up his storyline (for now?) in "Timeless," Cavanagh spoke with EW about when he knew he was ready to wrap up his run, how it feels leaving the series, and what it's like going behind the camera for the season finale of Superman & Lois. Here's a look at some of the highlights, followed by a new preview for tonight's episode that finds Iris (Candice Patton) making a possible connection between Psych (Ennis Esmer) and a recent string of victims.

Cavanagh Knew the Moment When It First Felt Like His Run Was Done: "The first season was such a strong season, such strong writing. I think the accelerant to the first season was fear. When we did the first season, I don't think we gave a lot of thought to the second season [Laughs]. We were like, "Let's try to make something that sticks." And the thing that made the most sense was to go Flash vs. Reverse Flash [like] Superman vs. Lex Luthor, Batman vs. Joker. It makes perfect sense because you get the A story out there and then figure out if it does well enough to give you a second season. And at the end when Flash [Grant Gustin] and Reverse Flash fight, and Flash wins necessarily, I remember thinking, 'Well, that's it.' [Laughs]. Honestly, I was like, 'I'm grateful to have been a part of that.'

But Then There Was Harrison Wells…: "Greg Berlanti and I were speaking about it and the opportunity provided by the fact that this show is set in this fictional multiverse. You're like, 'This is certainly an opportunity.' So then I was coming to the table with all these different characters. Ultimately when you think about, it's another privilege as an actor because that is a rarity for the same actor to get to play multiple versions of a character. What a joy! I think that was, for me, a very fun run."

But Even With Wells, Cavanagh Knew When to End His Run: "At a certain point I [thought] in the back of my head, 'I'm going to do this for as long as I really feel challenged and it's enjoyable and that I'm contributing to Flash's story line.' I thought after [in a French accent] Sherloque was tracking down himself, the Reverse Flash [in season 5], even early on in that season, 'Yeah, this feels like I might be heading towards the exit now.' I thought [that would be] a perfect denouement. The Wells characters have been fun, but like we say, the show is called The Flash and it'll be fine without me." Though Cavanagh does like the idea of having characters still out there and living, with the possibility of their returns.

So Does This Mean Cavanagh Would Return? "I feel like all of us on 'The Flash' feel a certain sense of propriety toward the show and when Greg Berlanti calls, I don't think there's ever any hesitation. I think one of the grand things about the show is the collaboration I've had with him. It's not just a sense of, 'When this guy calls, he's so prolific, I best go.' It's more a sense of, 'When this guy calls and he's so wonderful, I can't wait to go.'"

Cavanagh Feels Grateful for "Superman & Lois" Directing Gig: "They asked me to direct their finale. As you know, I directed the 100th episode of 'Flash' and I embraced the pomp and circumstance of these types of episodes, and I'm really grateful to be jumping on board 'Superman & Lois," Cavanagh explained. "And let's talk about that for a second. It's a funny thing to say, like "Wait… Superman!" I love the fact that's a Warner Bros. property that's getting yet another go-around. I love the fact that they're getting to the emotional and familial heart of it. I'm just really looking forward to directing their finale. That doesn't start for a couple weeks when we [head into] prep. I'm just so grateful for the invitation."

Cavanagh Is A Huge Fan of the "Superman & Lois" Cinematic Style: "Superman & Lois isn't a comedy, and I think the richness of the emotion they're trying to bring is mirrored by their cinematic style. I think it looks ridiculously great. I remember the [shot of] the amber waves of grey and the sun setting with the iconic Kent mailbox in front of the Smallville farmhouse, it says so much! If you're a fan of the comic, that shot is pulled out from the best artwork that Superman has offered over the years and they're doing it on camera. It's really wonderful."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Flash | Season 7 Episode 10 | Investigation At Fairweather Mansion Scene | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4PeyWPvour0)

The Flash Season 7, Episode 10 "Family Matters, Part 1": PSYCH THREATENS IRIS – Iris (Candice Patton) is pushed to the limit as she seeks to uncover the mysterious truth about Psych (guest star Ennis Esmer). Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) initiates a new training system, that could potentially backfire, with devastating consequences. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) make life-altering decisions. Philip Chipera directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Emily Palizzi.

